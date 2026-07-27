All it takes is one movie to launch directors into an entirely new league. In 2022, this happened with Daniel Sheinert and Daniel Kwan, the directing duo known as “The Daniels.” After cutting their teeth with music videos and the absurd indie movie Swiss Army Man, the Daniels hit it big with Everything Everywhere All At Once, the multiversal saga that launched them to superstardom — and won them a handful of Oscars, including Best Picture.

After the success of that movie, fans were wondering what the Daniels would get up to next, aside from that episode of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. They are, in fact, working on a new sci-fi movie starring Matt Damon, and the star himself has revealed the first teases as to what we can expect, and it’s not at all expected.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are planning an ambitious sci-fi film after Everything Everywhere All At Once. Mike Jordan/SXSW Conference & Festivals/Getty Images

Damon was announced as the star in the Daniels’ upcoming sci-fi movie back in May — replacing previous star Ryan Gosling — but since then details have been scarce. But during a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, he revealed the pitch he was given by the duo. “The way they pitched it to me was: if The Breakfast Club meets Inception meets an anime film meets an episode of The John Oliver Show that didn’t get aired,” he said.

This is an eclectic list of inspirations. The Breakfast Club suggests a younger-skewing, coming-of-age movie, while Inception is pure sci-fi and psychological thriller. The anime influence is understandable at least, as those fingerprints are all over Everything Everywhere All At Once, and the reference to Last Week Tonight with John Oliver suggests there will be an educational angle.

Matt Damon has dropped a few hints about his upcoming sci-fi movie directed by The Daniels, even though it’s still untitled. John Nacion/WireImage/Getty Images

Despite these touchpoints from all over pop culture, Damon is quick to reassure fans that this movie won’t differ too far from the Daniels’ past hit. “If you liked Everything Everywhere All at Once and all the wildness and all the heart, I think you’ll really like this one,” he said. “It’s a really special project.”

We may not know much about this movie, not even the title, but we’re starting to learn a bit about the vibes. If this movie has the heart of a John Hughes with the sci-fi worldbuilding of a Christopher Nolan and the comedy of an HBO topical comedy show, then we could have another Oscar contender coming to theaters next year.