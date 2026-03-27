Ryan Gosling Is Making A New Sci-Fi Movie With The Daniels

Ryan Gosling has been going all-in on space and sci-fi recently, with Project Hail Mary dominating the box office and a brand-new Star Wars story on the horizon. But those trips into the great unknown have done nothing to satisfy the actor’s fascination with the genre.

“I still wanna make more,” Gosling recently told DiscussingFilm. “I do feel like it’s fascinating, just the perspective that it gives me.”

He might get his wish with his latest project. After he finishes the currently in-production Star Wars: Starfighter, Gosling is teaming up with two beloved sci-fi directors, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. Also known as the Daniels, the directors of Everything Everywhere All At Once have been relatively lowkey since taking home the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2023. After some time away, the duo is set to make a triumphant return, partnering with Universal Pictures for an event film that shoots this summer.

The Daniels are teaming up with Ryan Gosling to make what could be their biggest film yet. A24

Specific details about the film are, naturally, under tight wraps, but what little has been revealed makes Gosling’s casting sound like a perfect match. Speaking to Collider at this year’s SXSW, Kwan teased a story that’s “fun sci-fi, action comedy with a big heart” and “very existential.”

Kwan continued: “The only thing you need to know is we are trying to do what we have always done, which is listen very deeply to what is happening in the world and try to internalize that and make something really fun and entertaining that kind of reflects that story back to the world.”

With Gosling leading the film, it’s also safe to assume that the Daniels’ third film will be the biggest the duo has ever helmed. Teaming up with Universal, the studio behind so many blockbuster hits, is one hint at the scope of this project. The other might be its release date: the film is slated to premiere in November 2027, an ideal window for anything with awards potential.

With Project Hail Mary, Gosling has been on a hot streak of space movies. Amazon MGM

Of course, this won’t be the only potential future project that sends Gosling into space. After the box office success of Project Hail Mary, there’s already chatter of a sequel, which would go beyond the events of Andy Weir’s source novel.

But whatever the scale of this secret Daniels film with Gosling, it’ll be most interesting to see how the wacky spirit of Everything Everywhere and the Daniels’ wild debut, Swiss Army Man, gels with Gosling’s own brand of humor. This could be a match made in sci-fi heaven.