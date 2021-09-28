'Matrix 4' theory reveals the shocking reason one dead character is back

The Matrix Resurrections is bringing back several dead characters, but one, in particular, could confirm a mind-blowing Matrix 4 theory. Why is Trinity alive? The answer could reveal her mind-blowing true role in the sci-fi franchise.

The theory — Over on Reddit, u/missanthropocenex recently put forward an idea about the original Matrix trilogy that could have big implications for The Matrix Resurrections. The theory revolves around a simple idea: what if Cypher was almost The One?

The argument hinges on a few key moments in The Matrix:

Cypher clearly has a problem with Neo from the start.

When Trinity brings Neo some food, Cypher says, “I don’t remember you ever doing that for me.”

The Oracle told Trinity that she would fall in love with the One

When Cypher betrays the group, he turns to Trinity and says, “I could’ve been great, but you never loved me.”

Cypher in The Matrix. Warner Bros.

What does all this mean? According to u/missanthropocenex, it’s possible that Trinity’s connection to the One isn’t exactly what we thought. She’s not destined to fall in love with Neo. Rather, whoever she does fall in love with will become the One.

This matters because Cypher seems to think that he was also in the running to be the One and the only thing holding him back was Trinity’s love. Admittedly, it’s a bit of a weird theory that reduces Trinity to a femme-fatale plot device, but in the world of the Matrix where people and computer programs are interchangeable, it actually makes pretty good sense.

Trinity and The Matrix Resurrections

Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4. Warner Bros.

If we assume that this theory is correct, it also opens up some interesting new possibilities for The Matrix 4. Why is Trinity in Resurrections even though she perished in Revolutions? The answer may simply be because she needs to be there. Because without her, Neo can’t become the One.

Again, this is a weird theory if you think too much about it, but if we just accept it as fact, it suddenly makes Trinity the most important character in Matrix 4.

Of course, this doesn’t explain how Trinity is alive — or how Neo is alive for that matter. Maybe she’s a simulation, or maybe she was a computer program all along. Hopefully, The Matrix 4 will answer this question, but in the process, it could also reveal that Trinity’s true purpose all along has been even more important than we thought.