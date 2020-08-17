There's a glitch in The Matrix 4, and it's called coronavirus. After Covid-19 shut down movie productions around the world, the mysterious sequel was pushed from its May 21, 2021 release date all the way to April 2022. But according to the Chosen One himself, the sequel is still on track, though perhaps not in the way you might think.

Speaking to the Associated Press from Berlin, where The Matrix 4 is filming, Keanu Reeves revealed that coronavirus hasn't set the movie back. At least, not any further than the initial one-year release date delay (emphasis added):

"There are some really thoughtful, effective protocols in place, and the rhythm of filmmaking has been not really impacted or interrupted. I think everyone loves the project and if you're ever going to get into any kind of situation that needs to be figured out or how do we do this, showbusiness people are the best. we're scrappy, we know how to get stuff done, we're inventive, we think on our feet, and that kind of kindred spirit of coming together, it goes back to like, 'Let's put on a show! We'll get some props, we got somethings...' and that spirit is definitely alive and well on The Matrix."

While that's good news for anyone worried The Matrix 4 would be delayed even further, it does come as a surprise to hear that the movie has continued production without anyone noticing. When filming was still happening in San Francisco, it was a daily public spectacle. A steady stream of set photos leaks revealed complex high-wire stunts, badass motorcycles, and more. Matrix 4 was filming out in the open, spoilers be damned.

However, it seems that whatever changes to production allowed it to continue in Berlin during the coronavirus pandemic also mean the Matrix 4 set is no longer as visible to the public. This could mean a lot of things: Maybe they're just filming a bunch of indoor scenes, or maybe the movie will be a lot more reliant on CGI and green screens than originally planned.

If coronavirus forces The Matrix 4 to shift from actually jumping off buildings to a bunch of computer-generated stunts, the film will probably suffer. Sure, the original Matrix pioneered many of the CGI tricks still used today, but it also relied heavily on real action. That's a big reason why the first movie stands up today, while the CG-heavy sequels haven't aged quite as well — well, that, and the plot.

Speaking of which, ultimately, all the really matters is the story. And for Matrix fans who've waited 17 years to find out what Revolutions' confusing ending actually meant, that may carry more weight than whether Keanu actually jumped off a building or the entire thing was shot in front of a green screen in Berlin.