Mary Meadows? Silo Season 3 Just Brought Back Some Familiar Characters

In Silo Season 3, Juliette is probably at the lowest she’s been. Yes, she’s Mayor, but she has no memory of what came before thanks to a constant dose of Vitamin D+. So for the last five episodes, she has slowly pieced together the secrets of the silo bit by bit. But in Episode 5, information came in waves: we learned how Bernard survived, where Sims’ loyalties lie, and what Martha’s known all along.

But amongst all these conversations, there were three very important names mentioned, names you might not remember just as Juliette didn’t remember. But together, their stories tell the story of the Silo up until now.

Warning! Spoilers for Silo Season 3 Episode 5, “Memory,” ahead!

While Juliette’s friends are trying to jog her memory, Lukas Kyle tells her about the first time they met. “When we met, you were asking the big questions: why we're here, what it's all for,” he says. “But, really, all you were interested in was what happened to George.” At the mention of George, Juliette starts to perk up. “When I went down to the bottom of the Silo, I found a tunnel that led to a door, and at the door a voice said that only three people had ever been there. Salvador Quinn, Mary Meadows, and George Wilkins,” he continues. But who exactly are these people? Let’s start with Salvador Quinn.

Salvador Quinn

Salvador Quinn was the head of IT about 150 years before the events of the Silo. At that time, rebellions were regular occurrences in Silo 18. He ventured down to the Down Deep and found The Algorithm. After he learned about the Safeguard Procedure, which would have mass murdered everyone in the entire Silo, he took drastic measures to keep another rebellion from happening: he confiscated any artifacts referring to past rebellions and put the memory-erasing Vitamin D+ into the water supply.

Salvador Quinn may have stopped the rebellions and kept a Safeguard from happening, but it was a temporary measure. Another rebellion happened just last season, and now the silo dwellers are looking for a permanent solution: a way to stop the Safeguard from happening at all.

Judge Mary Meadows knew the truth about the Silo, but it only disillusioned her. Apple TV

Mary Meadows

Mary Meadows was the former Judge of the silo, though the title was mostly just a formality. She found a letter from Salvador Quinn on a hard drive while working in IT, and after decoding it, she disappeared for four days. When she came back, she was noticeably changed and transferred to Judicial. She clearly learned the truth about the silo in those four days, and after that became cynical and disillusioned, spending her days surrounded by alcohol and artifacts from the past.

She would have remained that way for decades, but Bernard decided to poison her and stage her murder to look like an act of rebellion, hoping to unite the silo against the rebels.

George Wilkins’ disappearance is one of Silo’s inciting incidents. Apple TV

George Wilkins

George Wilkins is, ultimately, the reason Juliette is the protagonist of this show to begin with. Back when she was working in Mechanical, she fell in love with George and became interested in his hunt for relics. Through relic trading, he got hold of the hard drive containing the Salvador Quinn letter, but when this led to him being investigated, he appeared to have taken his own life — despite Juliette thinking it was a murder.

George gave her a broken watch that she fixed, and she’s given that watch again by Hank Murphy in this episode. That watch also had ties to her father, and it may just be the key to the most important parts of Juliette’s memory.

Silo Season 3 is now streaming on Apple TV.