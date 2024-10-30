On November 12, 2021, Disney celebrated “Disney+ Day,” the second anniversary of the streaming service’s launch. With it came a slew of Marvel updates, including the announcement of an animated X-Men series called X-Men ‘97, a Hawkeye spinoff called Echo, and a WandaVision spinoff eventually called Agatha All Along.

All three projects came to fruition, but another show announced back in 2021 ended up in limbo. Marvel Zombies, an animated series based on a What If episode and the Marvel Comics run of the same name, had all but vanished from Marvel’s slate, but we finally have an update that confirms it’s still happening... eventually.

In a new sizzle reel showing what’s ahead for Disney+’s Marvel offerings, Marvel Zombies was briefly shown with an October 2025 release date. It looks like, as a spooky series for the Halloween season, it will take the role Agatha All Along took this year, but don’t expect an equally meaty show. Marvel Zombies will be just four episodes, although they’ll likely be action-packed. Unlike Marvel’s other Marvel animated projects, Zombies will be rated TV-MA, so it can stretch the limits of gore and gross-out moments.

Marvel Zombies will be a direct follow-up to the What If episode “What If...Zombies?!,” set in a parallel universe where a zombie apocalypse ravages Earth and transforms several of the Avengers into monsters. This series will introduce a relatively new star as its protagonist: Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, voiced by Iman Vellani. “Kamala is kind of the center of the show,” Vellani told The Direct. “They described it to me, it's like, ‘She's basically the Frodo of the story.’”

She’s not the only surprise cast member. The brief teaser shows that another survivor will be Blade, but not as we know him; this Blade almost appears to have powers similar to Moon Knight. It’s certainly not how Marvel fans were expecting to see Blade in Fall 2025, but an animated Blade is better than none at all.

Zombie Captain America in the Marvel Zombies episode of What If...? Marvel Studios

Marvel Zombies may be on the more frivolous end of the Marvel spectrum, as it’s a non-canon excuse to see our favorite heroes devolve into undead ghouls hungry for brains. Still, it’s a notable part of the franchise, and it’s always satisfying to see a project come to fruition after four years of waiting. Plus, you won’t have to worry about catching half a dozen other series before you sit down for this one; all you really have to know is that there are zombies.

Marvel Zombies premieres in October 2025 on Disney+.