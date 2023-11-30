Marvel's Darkest New Show Has a Brilliant Similarity to Lord of the Rings

Kamala Khan has proven herself to be the beating heart of the modern Marvel Universe thanks to Ms. Marvel, The Marvels, and even the video game Marvel’s Avengers. That’s thanks in no small part to star Iman Vellani, who brings a contagious enthusiasm (and nerdy love of the source material) to her performance.

Vellani’s energy is bringing Kamala’s energy to the most fantastical reaches of the MCU, including an animated spinoff that combines Earth’s Mightiest Heroes with an immortal sci-fi: zombies. Here’s how Ms. Marvel will factor into the story, and maybe even save the world in the process.

Zombie Captain America, as featured in What If...?. Marvel Studios

Vellani told The Direct that Kamala will feature heavily in the upcoming MCU animated series Marvel Zombies, a continuation of the episode of What If...? that explored the Avengers becoming infected and zombified. “Kamala is kind of the center of the show,” Vellani said. “They described it to me, it’s like, ‘She’s basically the Frodo of the story.’ And I was like, ‘That’s amazing.’”

But just what does it mean for Kamala to be the Frodo of a zombie series? Maybe she could pull a Last of Us and be an uninfected survivor on a long quest to develop a cure. Or, if we want to really go wild, maybe she’ll be a zombie herself, one who goes on some sort of epic zombie adventure.

Zombie or not, Ms. Marvel will bring some much-needed energy to Marvel’s latest animated series. Marvel Studios

Even in the zombified multiverse, Kamala Khan is too charismatic to not be at the center of the action. After Kamala’s central role in The Marvels was met with rave reviews, this could be the latest sign that the MCU’s future is in her magically enlarged hands. And, if the much-anticipated Young Avengers team-up ever comes to fruition, it seems likely she would be at the center of it.

Marvel Zombies isn’t streaming until next year, and it almost certainly won’t affect the mainline MCU that much, but any time spent with Kamala Khan — living or undead — should prove to be well spent. Whatever her Frodo adventure is, fans will offer her their swords, bows, and axes.

Marvel Zombies will premiere on Disney+ in 2024.