Marvel Is Doubling Down On MCU Synergy

Marvel is one of the biggest franchises in the universe, spanning both movies, TV, parks, cruises, video games, and books. But originally, there was just one medium: the comics. Marvel Comics is where all of these characters began, but it’s slowly taken a backseat in favor of the cinematic universe. Marvel Comics is, by and large, its own continuity with its own multiverse, but it may have more in common with the MCU soon thanks to a change in leadership that brings a TV bigwig to the world of comics.

Marvel TV has always had its roots in comics. Marvel Studios

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel has announced that Brad Winderbaum, the current chief of television and animation, will soon have a far more wide-reaching title: “head of Marvel television, animation, comics and franchise,” spanning both Marvel’s streaming fare on Disney+ as well as Marvel Comics. David Abdo, the current General Manager of Disney Music Group, will pivot to Marvel comics with the new title of “general manager, comics and franchise,” reporting to Winderbaum.

This means that Dan Buckley, longtime head honcho of Marvel Comics, will be leaving the company altogether. Buckley is a Marvel veteran, serving as publisher staring all the way back in 2003. Buckley was the head of Marvel Entertainment for years, and served on the now-defunct Marvel Creative Committee, consulting on MCU movies from Iron Man to Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Winderbaum has been a producer at Marvel for over a decade now. Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It doesn’t appear like this is a contentious move, and Buckley will stay on into 2027 to ensure a smooth transition, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about what it could mean for the future. There’s no way to tell for sure at this point, but considering how Winderbaum has shaped Marvel TV in the past, it’s possible we’ll see even more crossover between the comics and the MCU, especially the streaming shows.

There are multiple Marvel TV shows that have adapted comic storylines or premises, including Hawkeye and What If. With Winderbaum at the helm, we could see more comics published with an eye towards an eventual adaptation. Conversely, we could also see more TV stories or characters going on their own adventures in the comics. That may or may not play well with fans, but in the world of Marvel, the more interconnectivity the better, usually.