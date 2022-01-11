Marvel leak may solve Thor 4's greatest mystery

The next time Marvel fans meet Thor, he’s going to bring a totally new fit to the MCU. And if his latest look adheres to the comics, Thor might actually be more under-powered than what you’d expect from the God of Thunder.

What Happened? — On January 7, Twitter account Cinematic Hub (@Cinematic_Hub) shared a leaked poster that seems to contain several new elements, including a new costume for Chris Hemsworth’s Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. The poster was also shared on Reddit as a “possible leaked poster” that shows “the future of the MCU.”

The image is of unknown origin, but if it’s legitimate it’s most likely intended for merchandise promos that encompass the entire Marvel Studios brand.

Thor’s “Battle Armor,” which Thor appears to wear in Thor: Love and Thunder, first appeared in Thor #375 when Thor asked for Tony Stark’s help after his bones had become too delicate for battle. Marvel Comics

The blue and yellow armor in the leaked image takes obvious inspiration from Thor’s Battle Armor, a costume Thor has worn once in a blue moon. The armor doesn’t have an official name, but it’s listed as “Battle Armor” in Marvel’s Fandom wiki.

The armor first appeared in Thor #378, although traces of it started to assemble a few issues earlier in #375. In short, Thor was suffering a curse from Hela that made his bones brittle. After a battle with the Marauders that left Thor’s arm broken, his Avengers pal Tony Stark built Thor “armor casts” that came in shining golden-yellow. Eventually, Thor upgraded to a full suit of armor, which he wore in a tussle in Asgard against raiding Jotunheim giants.

Thor’s blue and yellow Battle Armor, from Thor #378. Marvel Comics

Boning Up on the Comics — When fans last saw Thor in Avengers: Endgame, the God of Thunder was far from lacking power. Though he was no longer the ruler of Asgard, he still had his abilities and Stormbreaker, the axe he recently forged. He was last seen tagging along with the Guardians of the Galaxy as a replacement for Gamora.

Little is known about Thor: Love and Thunder, other than that Natalie Portman will return as Jane Foster to take on Thor’s powers and become the new Thor. It’s not clear what will happen to Thor Odinsson, but one can’t imagine a comfortable retirement. It’s likely that Thor will go out with a bang alongside Foster and Valkyrie (who will also sport new threads), wrecking bad dudes in his new armor.

However, given that Thor first wore the costume to make up for a weakness caused by a curse, this could mean that Thor might end his superhero career as a humble mortal. It’s possible that Thor ends his time as a hero because he literally can’t be one anymore, which would necessitate the need for someone like Jane to take up Mjolnir herself.

Will Thor: Love and Thunder end tragically for Thor Odinsson? Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — We can only guess what’s going to happen in Thor: Love and Thunder. There very well may not be a “brittle bones” subplot for Thor. But with Thor: Love and Thunder set to stage a changing of the guard, one has to wonder exactly how Thor will walk away from the universe. Hopefully it will be in one piece.