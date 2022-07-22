Credible MCU leaker predicts Marvel's Phase 4 plans for 2023 and 2024

Marvel Studios is set to make its long-awaited return to San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, which means some exciting announcements may be just around the corner.

The studio’s 2019 SDCC panel was famously full of game-changing Phase 4 announcements. Three years later, many of the films and TV shows discussed at that panel have since been released. Now, with the exception of a few films, Marvel’s upcoming release schedule is largely shrouded in mystery.

However, one new leak may give fans a much better idea of what the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s release schedule is going to look like over the next two years.

X-Men ‘97 is one of Marvel’s most exciting Disney+ projects. Marvel Studios

Marvel’s 2023 & 2024 Plans — In a recent tweet, well-known Marvel leaker Charles Murphy shared two images of what they call the MCU’s “hypothetical” 2023 and 2024 release calendars. In the same tweet, Murphy notes that the release calendars may not be totally accurate, so don’t rush off to buy tickets.

That said, Murphy is a fairly well-established Marvel leaker and their hypothetical release calendars do line up with a number of previous MCU rumors and leaks. With that in mind, Murphy predicts the following MCU films and TV shows will be released in 2023:

Secret Invasion (January 11)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17)

X-Men ‘97 (February 22)

Echo (April 5)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5)

Loki Season 2 (June 14)

The Marvels (July 28)

Ironheart (August 16)

Marvel Zombies (September 27)

Blade (November 3)

Armor Wars (November 15)

Notably, this calendar suggests that Marvel will end up releasing a total of 11 new MCU titles next year and that the studio’s 2023 slate will begin with Secret Invasion and end with Armor Wars. While there’s no way of knowing how accurate that prediction is, this isn’t the first sign we’ve had that Secret Invasion will be the first title Marvel releases in 2023.

The official logo for Spider-Man: Freshman Year. Marvel Studios

In 2024, Murphy predicts that the MCU’s release calendar will look like this:

Deadpool 3 (February 24)

Agatha: House of Harkness (March 13)

Thunderbolts (May 3)

Daredevil (May 22)

The Midnight Angels (July 17)

Captain America 4 (July 26)

Wonder Man (September 18)

Fantastic Four (November 8)

Spider-Man: Freshman Year (November 20)

Based on this calendar, Marvel’s 2024 release slate may include 4 movies and 5 Disney+ TV shows. While Murphy’s hypothetical calendar includes a number of titles that MCU fans already know about (Deadpool 3, Spider-Man: Freshman Year), it also includes a few that haven’t been officially announced yet, including the Wonder Man Disney+ series and a Midnight Angels show centered on Wakanda’s Dora Milaje.

The hypothetical schedule also pairs together a few titles in interesting ways — namely, it raises the possibility that Thunderbolts may debut in the same month as the new season of Daredevil that’s in development right now. Considering just how much excitement is surrounding both of those titles, that would make May 2024 — or whatever month they’re ultimately released together — one for the nerd ages.

The Fantastic Four are coming to the MCU. Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — Right now, it’s unclear what kind of announcements fans should look forward to heading into Marvel’s SDCC panel this Saturday. With the studio also set to have a presence at this year’s D23 convention, it seems safe to assume that Marvel will have to save all of its biggest MCU announcements — including certain key casting decisions and director appointments — for the event run by its corporate owner.

However, considering just how many of the studio’s upcoming TV shows and movies don’t have official release dates or haven’t even been confirmed to exist yet, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Marvel might confirm at least part of its 2023 and 2024 release calendars at SDCC this weekend. If the studio does choose to do that, then we may not have to wait much longer to find out just how accurate the hypothetical schedules above really are.