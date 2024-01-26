Marvel’s Cinematic Universe is making way for a new team. In The Marvels, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) sets off to build a younger superhero line-up. She first recruits Kate Bishop (Haillee Steinfeld) in the film’s final moments, and she’s not prepared to stop there. “I do have feelers out,” Kamala tells Kate. “Did you know Ant-Man has a daughter?”

Ant-Man’s Kathryn Newton hasn’t had the chance to catch The Marvels yet, but she’s hoping that her character, Cassie Lang, can join Kamala’s Young Avengers team soon. “I love that role,” she told Inverse at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. “I love Ant-Man and I love Marvel, and I would love to continue that story.”

Cassie has been a consistent presence across the more recent phases in the MCU. She was first introduced as a young girl (played by Abby Ryder Fortson) in the very first Ant-Man, and was later reintroduced as a teenager (Emma Fuhrmann) after a significant time jump in Avengers: Endgame. Newton stepped in to play Cassie in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, bringing the character closer to her role in the comics as Stature and/or Stinger.

Newton first appeared as Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a film that primes the character for her own superhero outing. Marvel Studios

With a future Avengers team on the horizon, Cassie is primed to become a superhero in her own right. But which heroes would Newton relish the chance to fight alongside?

“I definitely want Kate Bishop on my team,” Newton told Inverse, echoing Kamala’s first choice in The Marvels. The Quantumania actress also name-checked America Chavez, Captain Marvel, and Kamala herself. It’s a line-up with no shortage of girl power, but Newton would also round out her dream team with two elder Avengers: Iron Man and Ant-Man.

No team led by Cassie Lang would be complete without her dad — and since they worked together so well in Quantumania, another team-up is certainly warranted. In Cassie’s world, though, the girls would be pulling their weight.

“The dads [can] drive us, and pick us up from school,” Newton joked. “We’re busy eating snacks in the back.” A full day of fighting crime requires some level of nutrition, after all.

Hopefully it won’t be too long before Cassie gets the chance to work with other heroes her age. Marvel’s latest phases have been steadily introducing a crop of new heroes, but they haven’t gotten all that much to do since. The Marvels has offered the most promising development on the Young Avengers front in a long time, and it set Cassie up as the next addition to the team. Newton may finally get the chance to stand on her own two feet, and become her own superhero very soon.