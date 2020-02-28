The Marvel Universe is expanding.

A year after Avengers: Endgame, the Marvel Universe gets bigger and better in a packed 12 months full of new things to dig into. From an X-Men anniversary to movies like Black Widow and The Eternals to the first Marvel shows actually connected to the cinematic universe, there's a lot to look forward to from Marvel in 2020.

For your convenience, here's nine movies, TV shows, video games, and comics coming your way to mark on your Marvel 2020 calendar.

9. Strange Academy (March 4)

Hogwarts has a new rival school, and it's in the Marvel Universe.

In a new Marvel comic book series by Skottie Young and artist Humberto Ramos, Doctor Strange prepares for a threat from beyond. The Sorcerer Supreme opens up a new school of magic in New Orleans, where young pupils can learn the ways of magic under the Mystic Sorcerers as well as some of the greatest magic users in the Marvel Universe, like Scarlett Witch and Magik of the X-Men.

Despite being full of magic for decades, the Marvel Universe has never had a school of magic — and for good reason. Marvel editor Nick Lowe teased in a video trailer, "Because it's a horrible idea in-universe! Doctor Strange never wanted to do that. That's why he only trained one person at a time. But something horrible is coming to the Marvel Universe. And if he doesn't help these kids figure out how to do what they do, the whole world could end."

The first issue in Strange Academy hits comic book retailers on March 4. Watch the trailer here.

8. The Marvels (May 2020)

Cover of 'The Marvels' #1, coming in May 2020. Marvel Comics

Even a lengthy interview with Marvel.com doesn't totally summarize Kurt Busiek's ambitious new comic book series The Marvels. But years after Busiek's 1994 graphic novel Marvels brought the epic scope of the Marvel Universe to the ground level of everyday New Yorkers, Busiek will return to his concept in a new series that is sure to be a can't-miss.

Busiek describes The Marvels as "something like a Tom Clancy thriller," in that multiple story threads "could come together and split apart again, or maybe never even meet — there could be characters involved in a story that do something important but never meet the other characters in the story, which will very much be the case in the opening storyline, at least."

Added Busiek, "The whole idea of The Marvels is to be able to use the whole Marvel Universe—not just all the characters in it, but all the history of it. The sweeping scope of the whole thing."

The first issue in the new ongoing series hits comic book retailers in May.

Scarlett Johansson returns to her role as Black Widow in 'Black Widow.' Marvel Studios

Natasha made the ultimate sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame, but there's still red in her ledger.

On May 1, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will take fans to a time in between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War to reveal an unseen chapter in Black Widow's history. Teaming up with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Melina (Rachel Weisz), Black Widow embarks on a mission only she can accomplish, which puts her right into the cross-hairs of the feared Taskmaster.

Black Widow's long-awaited solo movie opens in theaters on May 1.

6. Giant-Size X-Men: Tribute to Wein and Cockrum (May 27)

Cover of 'Giant-Size X-Men,' an upcoming tribute to the landmark issue that changed X-Men forever. Marvel Comics

Forty-five years ago, the X-Men changed forever in Giant-Size X-Men #1, a mega release by Lein Wein and Dave Cockrum that introduced a radical new team of Mutants led by Cyclops. The comic is regularly recognized as the starting point for a new era in X-Men where Chris Claremont etched his legacy in the stories of Marvel's mutants forever.

In 2020, Marvel will pay tribute to the issue's 45th anniversary in a "remastered" release. Dozens of today's artists including Alex Ross, Chris Samnee, Lenil Francis Yu, Jen Bartel, Mike Del Mundo, and more team up to recreate the landmark issue page for page, panel by panel.

The shield is now in the hands of Sam Wilson. Marvel Studios

There's a new Captain America, and his name is Sam Wilson. But Sam will have to earn the shield in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the first Marvel series coming to Disney+.

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) will embark on a mission that will see him claim the mantle of Captain America from his good friend Steve Rogers. Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) comes along for the ride in an action-packed six-episode limited series.

You and your friends will get to assemble in Marvel's Avengers, an upcoming cooperative action game from Square Enix. Poised to be the start of a new video game shared universe, the game allows fans to take control of their favorite Avengers in dozens of character-specific missions strung together in a single narrative.

The game will tell the story of the Avengers who reassemble five years after tragedy tore them apart. The team will reunite thanks to the help of Kamala Khan, a teenager from New Jersey who becomes Ms. Marvel.

Marvel's Avengers will be playable on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.

Marvel Studios

In another "Huh, they're really making that movie" move from Marvel Studios, The Eternals is an all-star ensemble hitting theaters this November.

Created by Jack Kirby, the Eternals are an immortal race of aliens who hid within Earth's ancient societies for eons. They are called into action by their creators, the Celestials, to stop their enemy evolutionary off-shoots, the Deviants.

Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, a totally ripped Kumail Nanjiani, Ma Dong-Seok, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff, and more star.

Marvel Studios

Is WandaVision a surreal homage to decades of television sitcoms? An enthralling experimental sci-fi about artificial intelligence and the human subconscious? Maybe all of the above? Either way, WandaVision comes to Disney+ sooner than expected as the second Marvel series hits the streaming platform later this year.

Set after Avengers: Endgame, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) searches for her lost love, the Vision (Paul Bettany) in what Bettany calls a "bonkers" Marvel Studios experience unlike anything seen before.

1. Ultraman (2020)

Marvel Comics

Move over S.H.I.E.L.D. — the Science Patrol are on the case.

To be released at an unknown date in 2020 is Marvel's Ultraman, a new license Marvel acquired at Tokyo Comic Con last year. In partnership with Tsuburaya Productions, Marvel will publish a new Ultraman comic book series, all based on the iconic Japanese superhero. It's truly an east and west collaboration that could lead to some exciting crossovers in the future.

“As one of the world’s most popular franchises, Ultraman has brought together some of the most passionate fandoms in pop culture today, and we can’t wait to bring his story to even more fans around the globe,” said Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski in a statement.