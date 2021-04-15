Everyone remembers the Jedi who saves the galaxy. Obi-Wan Kenobi. Luke Skywalker. Yoda. These are all names that will go down in Star Wars history. But there’s no love for the Jedi who fill in the background roles, acting as bureaucrats on the Jedi Council or training younglings. However, a new leak may reveal that one of these “background Jedi” could actually be the Jedi who saved Grogu from Order 66.

In their latest livestream, known leaker YouTubers Kessel Run Transmissions were asked by a fan about possible cameos in The Bad Batch. They spent some time speculating, but then tipped their hand — apparently, they know who saved Grogu from Order 66, and it’s a “well-known Jedi” and a “huge plot twist.” This twist could be revealed in The Bad Batch (which presumably takes place shortly after Order 66) or as a flashback in The Mandalorian Season 3.

In the livestream’s chat, fans were tossing out names left and right, including a lot of the usual suspects: Mace Windu, Quinlan Vos, etc. But one lesser-known name kept cropping up, a name that would fit the role perfectly: Jocasta Nu.

Mandalorian Season 3 and Jocasta Nu

Jocasta Nu helps Obi-Wan find Kamino. Lucasfilm

This name may sound unfamiliar, but you’ve definitely seen her before. In Attack of the Clones, Obi-Wan is on his detective mission to track down the lost planet of Kamino. His first stop is the Jedi Archives, where an elderly female Jedi helps him find the maps that seem to have Kamino erased. That elderly Jedi is Jocasta Nu, Jedi Master and Chief Librarian of the Jedi Archives.

Such a wild-card pick for Grogu’s savior may seem unrealistic but it actually makes perfect sense. Grogu was in Jedi training for years. He was born the same year as Anakin, so just as the Jedi saw Ani grow up, they would have seen Grogu as well. Who would better know his life over the past 20-ish years and his legacy as a creature of Yoda’s species than the Jedi who knows about Jedi history as a profession?

Mandalorian Season 3 or the Bad Batch?

Jocasta with Ahsoka in The Clone Wars Lucasfilm

If this character is revealed to be the Jedi who saves Grogu in The Bad Batch, there’s a possibility we could see her in The Mandalorian Season 3, which could prove an issue. The actress who played Jocasta Nu, Alethea McGrath, died in 2016. Of course, thanks to CGI, no one’s ever really gone. Just as Peter Cushing and Carrie Fisher were given posthumous roles, we could see a similar situation with Jocasta. Then again, an animated series like Bad Batch would be an easier solution.

Whether it’s in The Bad Batch or in The Mandalorian Season 3, the mystery of Grogu’s savior will be looming over the future of Disney+’s Star Wars offerings until it’s solved. While Jocasta Nu may not be the most well-known Jedi, she’s just known enough for this action to push her from “lowly librarian” to “keeper of the Jedi legacy” thirty years later.