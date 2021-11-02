Mandalorian Season 3 leak may reveal massive crossover moment

Ahsoka’s finally in the spotlight. After serving as the protagonist of the animated Star Wars series The Clone Wars, she’s finally getting a prestige live-action series of her own. With The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian Season 3 incoming ahead of Disney+ series Ahsoka, fans may have to wait a while for the character’s star turn.

However, that doesn’t mean Rosario Dawson won’t appear as the character before then. A new leak suggests the actress could have an exciting trick up her sleeve.

Dawson, who plays Ahsoka Tano, is apparently busy this December filming a Star Wars project, Marc Bernardin reports for the Fatman Beyond podcast. However, Ahsoka isn’t slated to start production until early 2022. What Star Wars project could Dawson be working on?

There are two possibilities: either Ahsoka is beginning production earlier than expected, or Dawson isn’t working on Ahsoka. Just as there are rumors Din Djarin will appear in The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka could appear in The Mandalorian Season 3, currently in production.

Ahsoka in The Mandalorian Season 2. Lucasfilm

Ahsoka appearing in The Mandalorian would make sense. She was introduced into live-action canon in The Mandalorian Season 2, so an appearance in The Mandalorian Season 3 could further establish Ahsoka’s journey while setting up the premise of her spinoff.

However, if Ahsoka starts filming earlier than expected, that could mean an earlier release date. As it stands, Ahsoka has no set release date, so Dawson’s filming schedule could be all the information we have to go on about whether the series will land in 2022 or 2023.

This could the beginning of a massive television universe.

If Ahsoka does appear in The Mandalorian, that’s just another clue that the Star Wars live-action television series are more interconnected than fans think. Just as Boba Fett and Ahsoka appeared in The Mandalorian, Din Djarin and Boba Fett may appear in Ahsoka, and Ahsoka and Din may appear in The Book of Boba Fett.

Since there’s such a long wait until The Mandalorian Season 3, its spinoffs using the same characters, aesthetics, and storytelling styles keeps the growing Disney+ universe uniform. Ahsoka, as we know, isn’t just some standalone series; it ties into the growing Star Wars television universe.