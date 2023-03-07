The Mandalorian is officially back underway. Now that the stage is set, Season 3 Episode 2 promises a return to form as Din Djarin gets back into the swing of Mando things, with Grogu by his side.

The season premiere of the hit Disney+ Star Wars series was on major exposition duty, filling in the gaps of the years (yes, years) that have passed since we last saw the unlikely Clan of Two and tying up some loose ends left at the end of last season — as well as in The Book of Boba Fett. But with all of that out of the way, Din and Grogu can resume their adventures and dive deeper into their Mandalore-bound mission.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 2, including the release date, start time, plot, and what happened last week.

When is the release date for The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 2?

Episode 2 (Chapter 18) of The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

What is the release time for The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 2?

The decimated surface on the planet of Mandalore. Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian lands at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern, exclusively on Disney+ each Wednesday.

What’s the runtime for The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 2?

The episode reportedly runs 42 minutes and 24 seconds.

How many episodes are left in The Mandalorian Season 3?

Season 3 of The Mandalorian will consist of eight episodes (Chapters 17-24) in total, which means following this week’s installment, six episodes remain.

What is the plot of The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 2?

Grogu’s powers have grown. Lucasfilm

Din Djarin’s atonement quest to visit the allegedly cursed and/or poisoned planet of Mandalore and bathe in its Living Waters beneath the mines begins. This episode will see Mando make a pitstop at Tatooine to visit mechanic Peli Motto, as well as build out the lore of Mandalorian culture and its different factions with the help of Bo-Katan. Plus, we get our first taste of just how much Grogu has developed in the years since we saw him last.

Is there a trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 2?

Unfortunately, there isn’t. However, Disney+ released another promo for the season, simply titled “The Way,” on March 2. The preview features a recap of the Armorer’s skeptical words for Din regarding his redemption quest. Alongside shots of Nevarro that appeared in Episode 1 and several flight battle sequences, the promo also provides some sneak peaks of Peli Motto waving up from Tatooine, Din inside what appears to be the mines of Mandalore, and Grogu flexing his new powers by taking out some kind of monster.

What happened in The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1?

Grogu and Din meet back up with Greef Karga. Lucasfilm

The season premiere, “Chapter 17: The Apostate,” opened on a Children of the Watch initiation ceremony. But before you could wonder if it was a flashback, Mando and Grogu showed up, saved the day, and met with the Armorer. Unfortunately, Din Djarin still isn’t in the clear for taking off his helmet, so he heads off to Mandalore for a baptism — with a few sidequests along the way.

First, we head to Nevarro where Din plans to reboot the assassin droid IG-11 and bring it along to help in his mission. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work, and Mando tangles with some pirates before jetting off once again. Finally, he heads to Kalevala, a rainy planet in the former Mandalorian empire, where Bo-Katan Kryze is sulking in her castle. Bo-Katan tells Mando not to bother going to Mandalore (it’s cursed, etc) but still gives him the coordinates to find the Living Waters.

What will we find when Din Djarin and Grogu finally head to Mandalore? We’re about to find out...

Will there be a Season 4 of The Mandalorian?

Bo-Katan tells Din that Mandalore is a wasteland. Lucasfilm

Yes! Season 4 of The Mandalorian has already been written, according to showrunner Jon Favreau. Although the series has not yet been officially renewed by Disney or Lucasfilm, Favreau recently told French outlet BFMTV that the script was completed during post-production for the current season as a way to piece together upcoming Star Wars projects, including the highly-awaited Ahsoka series.