Mandalorian Season 3 could introduce a galactic bad boy from Star Wars lore

When we first meet Din Djarin in The Mandalorian, he is but a humble bounty hunter, one assigned a particularly adorable target.

He worked within the Bounty Hunters Guild, lived by its rules, and the rules of his Mandalorian creed. But Season 2 changed all of that. Din now places his love of his adopted child Grogu above all else, despite being separated from the one colloquially known in this universe as Baby Yoda.

So now what? Where can Djarin earn his keep in a life beyond the Guild? His new career path could tie into future Star Wars projects in the ever-expanding universe.

Din Djarin now possesses a Darksaber, and the cantina in Nevarro that used to be a bounty hunter hot spot is now a school:

It used to be a dingy cantina. Now it’s a school. You love to see it.

He’s outgrown the Guild, as has Greef Karga (memorably played by Carl Weathers).

So what is a bounty hunter to do when his kid is off at Jedi Camp and his old company just folded?

A crime organization from a Star Wars video game may hold the answer.

Lost Legends is an Inverse series about the forgotten lore of our favorite stories.

Tyber Zann oversees his criminal empire. LucasArts

The Zann Consortium is a crime syndicate that first appeared in the non-canon, 2006 video game Star Wars: Empires of War: Forces of Corruption.

The Zann Consortium was named after Tyber Zann , a crime lord, rabble-rouser, and general bad boy with a vendetta against the Empire because he was expelled from the Imperial academy as a child. He was an equal-opportunity crime lord though and interfered with the Rebellion as well.

The Zann Consortium gained a lot more influence after the fall of the Empire, taking advantage of the power vacuum and even finding Palpatine’s secret vaults. This would be right around the time The Mandalorian takes place, becoming a prime opportunity for Din to earn enough credits to replace the now-destroyed Razor Crest.

Imagine if an IG-88 droid could just relax for five minutes.

Plus, the Consortium could (sorta) bring back a beloved character — an IG-88 droid was featured as an important member of the syndicate. Though it wouldn’t be the same droid, it would be nice to see a friendly (mechanical) face.

The easy assignment system was efficient, but The Mandalorian needs something a bit less polished. Lucasfilm

Yes, Din Djarin is currently the bearer of the Darksaber, but he’s not exactly anxious to have it as much as Bo-Katan Kryze. Mando is a creature of habit, and when he’s given an assignment, he follows it. But the worst part of The Mandalorian in the past was the existence of the Guild as a reliable infrastructure for Din. It enabled the character to remain in a comfortable existence.

He likes order, which is why the Guild worked for him, but wasn’t great TV: As much as a space Western about Mando nabbing bad aliens each week appeals to some, the would become stale quickly.

What would really shake things up? A crime syndicate run by a notorious chaos agent, someone who could act as a foil to Mando.

The Zann Consortium is the perfect antidote for the fallow period that might follow the era of the Bounty Hunters Guild. Mando’s employment there would also offer a wide-eyed look at the underworld of the post-Empire galaxy (something we’re sure to see more of in the next Star Wars Disney+ series.)

And who knows, maybe we’ll get a canon glimpse into Palpatine’s vaults and reveal some more Sith lore.