Mandalorian Season 3 casting leak solves a Boba Fett mystery

The Mandalorian filming process is incredibly secretive. Because of their innovative 360 degree VFX setup, vast landscapes can be replicated on a soundstage. While that makes for a streamlined production schedule, it can be frustrating for fans. Set leaks are one of the biggest sources of fan speculation, so this secluded technique doesn’t do much to clue impatient audiences in on what’s coming.

However, it’s possible a location shoot involving a beloved comedic actor could have accidentally revealed the biggest plot twist of the upcoming season. Here’s everything you need to know.

While appearing on the Parks and Recollection podcast, Jim O’Heir, best known as Jerry Gergich on Parks and Recreation, was unusually shady about his current project. The most detailed he could get about his location was the state: New Mexico.

Co-host (and fellow Parks and Rec star) Rob Lowe chimed in, saying the project “rhymes with the latest installment of Bar Wars.” Since The Mandalorian Season 3 is now filming, it seems like that’s the most logical explanation for O’Heir’s role.

Jim O’Heir as Jerry Gergich in Parks and Recreation. NBC

This reveal raises one huge question: Why would The Mandalorian need to film in New Mexico? It’s not like the series has had any issues depicting desert before. Perhaps there’s an aspect of the state that isn’t available in California or easily replicated with VFX, like a canyon.

A canyon could mean the appearance of mines, like the ones alluded to in The Book of Boba Fett. The Armorer says submersion in the living waters of the mines of Mandalore is the only way for an apostate to be reconciled.

The Concordian mines as they appear in The Clone Wars. Lucasfilm

Mando replies that the mines were destroyed. In fact, we don’t have any knowledge of mines on Mandalore at all. Star Wars: The Clone Wars does include mines in a Mandalorian-related plot, but they’re actually on Mandalore’s moon, Concordia. What’s more, this mine looks exceedingly canyon-like.

Could Jim O’Heir be playing a kindly miner helping Mando be re-baptized into the Mandalorian creed? Or will a call for help bring Mando his way, possibly onto the moon of Concordia? There’s no way to tell just yet, but if O’Heir is in The Mandalorian then he’ll get his moment in the spotlight.