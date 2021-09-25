How a Boba Fett wannabe could fix 'Mandalorian’ Season 3's biggest problem

Boba Fett is undergoing a career change. After a handful of years living among the Tusken Raiders on Tatooine and surviving the Sarlacc, he’s moving into a new field: Jabba’s organized crime empire.

Disney+ has set The Book of Boba Fett to follow his adventures this winter, but the question remains: Who will continue his bounty hunting legacy in The Mandalorian?

Funnily enough, this isn’t the first time Star Wars needed a stand-in for Boba Fett. In fact, Star Wars could already have a solution to this problem hidden in Star Wars Legends.

One of the most overlooked aspects of Star Wars-related media is the roleplaying game. Within that game, Star Wars created several bounty hunters as analogues of characters in the films. The analogue of Boba Fett was named Jodo Kast, and he wore Mandalorian armor just like Boba, with yellow accents instead of red.

Within canon, Jodo Kast is a bounty hunter who modeled himself after Boba Fett but was incredibly proud and competitive in his own right. Eventually, he started operating under Boba’s name, using his reputation to his advantage.

Lost Legends is an Inverse series about the forgotten lore of our favorite stories.

Jodo meets Dengar in Boba Fett: Twin Engines of Destruction, published in 1996. Marvel Comics

Needless to say, Boba Fett was not thrilled about this and hunted his impostor down. To get revenge, Boba set up a trap where he hired Jodo on a mission that led him straight to the barrel of Boba’s blaster. Unfortunately, that’s what led to Jodo’s demise. But with Star Wars canon rewriting these Legends, The Mandalorian can revive Jodo to serve a vital storytelling purpose.

Now that Din Djarin has dedicated his life to protecting Grogu, and Boba Fett has his own spinoff, there isn’t much bounty hunting in a show centered around a bounty hunter. The addition of Jodo Kast on The Book of Boba Fett — and possibly then The Mandalorian — could fix two birds with one stone and fill the bounty hunting void both shows have now.

Jodo falls right into Boba’s trap in Boba Fett: Twin Engines of Destruction, published in 1996. Marvel Comics

Jodo Kast would also add to the existing themes of The Mandalorian due to being a Mandalorian impostor much like Cobb Vanth before him. He could be Boba’s way to keep his image as a bounty hunter alive while still maintaining his post at the head of Jabba’s empire.

While The Mandalorian Season 3 may still be a while off, The Book of Boba Fett could bring this bounty hunter back into the Star Wars universe in a matter of mere months.