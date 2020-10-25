Mandalorian Season 2 could solve the biggest villain mystery in Star Wars

The Mandalorian's setting makes it ripe for the inclusion of surprise cameos. As it explores the time period between the original trilogy and sequel trilogy, there's a chance that Din Djarin may run into both older versions of one set of characters and younger versions of others. However, there's one character that's ripe for exploration, and it's very possible that may occur in Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

There's no Star Wars character like Snoke. He seemed to poised to be the next Big Bad of the sequel trilogy, but Rise of Skywalker revealed he was nothing but a puppet leader for Emperor Palpatine the entire time. However, while we know why Snoke was created, when is still an unknown.

All we know about the when the creation of Snoke occurred is that it was after the events of Return of the Jedi but before the events of The Force Awakens, which happens to be the exact window The Mandalorian explores, starting five years after the end of the original trilogy. Could we see a young Snoke, only a few years post creation, in the next season of The Mandalorian?

A younger Snoke in the 'The Rise of Kylo Ren' comics Marvel Comics

A couple of clues to Snoke's early life can be found in the sequel trilogy's visual dictionaries. At some point in his early life, Snoke took command of a group of aliens known as the Attendants, and apparently also trained an apprentice in the ways of the Dark Side. This unknown apprentice could be Moff Gideon, who wielded the darksaber at the end of The Mandalorian Season 1. As we get to know more about Moff Gideon, we could see him talk to a possible Sith master in the form of Supreme Leader Snoke.

Could Snoke be Moff Gideon's Sith master? Lucasfilm

While this sounds like a prime opportunity to catch a glimpse of a young Snoke, there's a contradiction in what we know about him. While Palpatine said he "made Snoke" some time after his fatal fall in Return of the Jedi, Snoke claims he's seen "the rise and fall of the Empire." The Mandalorian Season 2 may be the perfect time to set the record straight about the chain of events that led to Snoke's rise to power.

Snoke theories will always be part of the Star Wars fandom, but an appearance in The Mandalorian would not only flesh out his character to make his later appearances all the more powerful, but also give some much-needed insight as to who he really is and where he fits into the bigger scheme of the Sith.