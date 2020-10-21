1,400+ Star Wars fans reveal their most-wanted Mandalorian Season 2 cameos

One of the most exciting elements of the Star Wars universe is the surprise cameo. Movie characters can be featured in novels, novel characters can be featured in animated series, and comics characters can be featured in television. It's no wonder why speculation for who could possibly appear in The Mandalorian Season 2 varies wildly. In order to find the character most fans want to see, we polled over 1400 Inverse readers. Here's what they said.

6. Anakin Skywalker's Force Ghost

Hayden Christensen as Anakin's Force ghost Lucasfilm

Force ghosts are a handy part of Star Wars canon, as they can be used to bring back deceased Jedi from beyond the mortal plane. 107 Inverse readers want to see The Mandalorian use this device in order to bring Anakin Skywalker back to the Star Wars franchise. The most pressing question with this speculation is not how the plot would include an Anakin Force ghost, but what that ghost would look like. Would it look like Hayden Christensen as the version of Return of the Jedi on Disney+ shows, or Sebastian Shaw, who was featured in the theatrical cut? Either way, it would be nice to see Star Wars's best antihero back in action.

5. Thrawn

Thrawn in 'Rebels' Lucasfilm

Thrawn is one of those Star Wars characters that seems ubiquitous to the fandom at large, yet has only appeared in canon once. This Chiss Empirical Grand Admiral was the focus of his own bestselling book, but is also known for appearing in Star Wars: Rebels. 147 Inverse readers would like to see his blue visage on The Mandalorian. Considering how Dave Filoni is responsible for bringing Thrawn into canon, he could very well bring him into live-action as well in the future.

4. Luke Skywalker

Luke Skywalker in 'Return of the Jedi.' Lucasfilm

The original trilogy's protagonist was mentioned 159 times by readers, so there's obviously a demand for Luke Skywalker to return to Star Wars yet again. However, while casting fantasies can be made true with a hefty budget and a flexible schedule, one thing can't be affected: time. While he's aging like a fine wine, Mark Hamill doesn't exactly look like he would in 5 years after the events of Return of the Jedi. While there's a possibility of digital de-aging or even a full digital recreation like Moff Tarkin in Rogue One, a Luke appearance may not be the most realistic cameo.

3. Han Solo

Han Solo in custody of the Ewoks. Lucasfilm

As adorable as Baby Yoda is, he doesn't fill the "wisecracking sidekick" role as much as Han Solo did in his time with the Rebellion. 195 Inverse readers want to see him run into Mando on his adventures, and it's easy to see why. However, a Han Solo appearance isn't quite possible for the same reasons as a Luke Skywalker appearance. Sure, you can just cast Alden Ehrenreich to play a young Han, but a Han 5 years after Return of the Jedi proves a bit more difficult.

2. Boba Fett

Boba Fett in action. Lucasfilm

Boba Fett's appearance in The Mandalorian has been rumored from the start. With the series focusing on a bounty hunter, it seemed to be only a matter of time before the most iconic bounty hunter in the Star Wars universe make a cameo, and 285 Inverse readers are anxious to see him. There does seem to be more evidence pointing to a cameo this season from Season 1, as actor Temuera Morrison has been attached to the series and briefly listed the role on his resumé. Whether this role is as a series regular, a cameo, or just mere rumors remains to be seen.

1. Ahsoka Tano

Ahsoka Tano returning in 'Rebels' Lucasfilm

The centerpiece of The Mandalorian Season 2 casting rumors is the oft-teased, never truly confirmed news that Rosario Dawson will bring beloved Clone Wars character Ahsoka Tano to the world of live-action for the first time. Clone Wars creator Dave Filoni is onboard for The Mandalorian, so there's reason for the show to introduce her, and her complicated relationship with the Jedi and her former master Anakin Skywalker could add a whole new conflict to the series. The demand is certainly there—with 363 votes, she's by far the most anticipated character to make a return.