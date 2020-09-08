Mandalorian creator drops a huge Ahsoka clue for Season 2

After months of waiting, The Mandalorian Season 2 is nearly here. With a release date of October 30, promotion for the upcoming batch of episodes has begun. With that, the cast and crew have commented on the many, many casting rumors surrounding this season, teasing what may be a huge opportunity for Ahsoka Tano to be the hero of her own story.

In Entertainment Weekly 'sMandalorian Season 2 first look, showrunner Jon Favreau revealed the episodes will be more closely tied together than the first season. "The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show,” he explains.

This wider perspective opens the door for new protagonists. "As we introduce other characters, there are opportunities to follow different storylines," Favreau continues. This comment seems to suggest that we're follow characters beyond their interactions with the titular bounty hunter.

Entertainment Weekly's first look photos from The Mandalorian Season 2.

Favreau's comments also suggest that Ahsoka Tano's widely rumored role in this season might be more significant than we previously thought. Perhaps the series will explore her story before and after it intertwines with Mando and Baby Yoda's. Of all the characters rumored to be in Season 2, Ahsoka is the most likely to have a protagonist-like role. After all, she's got experience.

However, Ahsoka's inclusion is still unconfirmed. EW asked Gina Carano, who plays Cara Dune, about rumors ranging from Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka to Timothy Olyphant. Her response: "Some of them are true, some are not true."

It's the first time a member of the Mandalorian cast has commented on the casting rumors, so it's a comfort to hear there's at least some credibility to them.

Ahsoka's appearance in 'Star Wars: Rebels' Lucasfilm

There's also a chance that these "different storylines" could center around characters we've already seen. Cara Dune could get her own moment in the spotlight. Judging from the promotional material released so far, it looks like Carl Weathers's Greef Karga will play a bigger role this time around. Another possibility would be following baddie Moff Gideon as he tracks down Baby Yoda.

The Mandalorian will always be about the Mandalorian himself, but as the cast gets larger and the stakes get higher, there's room for the series to evolve from a show about a man, a Yoda, and the crazy characters they encounter to an ensemble drama about the aftermath of the Empire and the conflicts outside of the Star Wars movies.