Mandalorian Season 2 premiere may include a bigger reveal than Baby Yoda

The Mandalorian Season 2 premiere is fast approaching. With so much secrecy surrounding Season 2, it’s been difficult to predict which Star Wars characters could appear and what the plot twists will be. However, Season 1 has more or less left fans with a roadmap for the show's approach to big reveals. An exciting new fan theory suggests that one character’s return may prove an even bigger shocker than Baby Yoda.

Spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian Season 1.

Temuera Morrison is reportedly reprising his role as Boba Fett in The Mandalorian Season 2. The famous bounty hunter was teased during The Mandalorian Season 1 episode, "The Gunslinger." A mystery man wearing Boba Fett's iconic garb briefly appeared following Fennec Shand’s death, lending credence to his potential appearance in Season 2. Boba Fett was presumed dead after Han Solo pushed him into the Sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi. That's a pretty big reason to suspect he won't return, but death has a way of being just a temporary setback in the Star Wars universe.

Boba Fett could be back as soon as the first episode. Lucasfilm

Reddit user kissyoursister theorizes that Din Djarin will battle Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth — a new character who is rumored to don Boba Fett’s iconic Mandalorian armor and helmet — in the Season 2 premiere. Following the showdown, the theorist suspects Din will leave Vanth behind, only for the man to be slain by a mysterious visitor. The episode will presumably end with Boba Fett entering the scene, there to retrieve the armor stolen from him.

Granted, Boba Fett’s arrival may not be as earth-shattering as Baby Yoda’s was in Season 1 considering that Morrison has been announced in the role. However, this would confirm that Boba Fett is alive once and for all. Currently, there is still some confusion as to whether Morrison really is playing Boba, or his clone father Jango Fett. The actor originated the role of Jango in Attack of the Clones before going on to voice Boba in the updated Blu-ray additions of the original trilogy.

Is he hunting for his armor? Lucasfilm

We also know that Morrison is expected to appear in several episodes of The Mandalorian. It’s possible the bounty hunter’s official arrival will play a key role in the overarching story in Season 2. Boba could aid Din Djarin in protecting Baby Yoda. Conversely, Din’s search for more Mandalorians could be what puts Boba in his path. Perhaps the reason Boba is looking for his armor is because it was stolen after his fall into the pit.

The Inverse Analysis — The Mandalorian keeps everything under the armor, but a big reveal at the end of the first episode sounds highly likely. Plus, Boba Fett’s arrival has been hinted at for so long that his official appearance would be the best way to end the Season 2 premiere. Of course, there’s always a chance that the bounty hunter theorized to kill Cobb Vanth is yet another person after Boba Fett’s armor and it’s all just a giant misdirect. Either way, we’ll find out soon enough.