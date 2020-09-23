Mandalorian Season 2 won't have the answers you want, for 1 superb reason

With The Mandalorian Season 2 now weeks away , the future of the show remains as mysterious as the origins of Baby Yoda. However, in the chaos of the Emmys pre-show, one Mandalorian actor let something slip about where the show will lead in the long run, but beware: It's not all good news.

In an interview with People, Mandalorian star (and Better Call Saul supporting actor nominee) Giancarlo Esposito commented on the future of the show and when fans can expect to learn more about villain Moff Gideon.

"We’re living in a universe that is huge and there’s so much to explore," Esposito said. "So I think this show is going to lay the ground work for the depth and breadth that’s gonna come in Season 3 and Season 4, where you’re really gonna start to get answers."

On the bright side, this is the first mention of a Season 4 we've had from anyone involved with the production. So not only is there an expectation this series won't be given the chop by Disney+ anytime soon, but also there's an overarching plan to the story. This is a pretty big change after the improvisational quality of the last three Skywalker Saga films, which suffered due to the absence of a clear vision for the overall story.

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon Lucasfilm

Knowing Star Wars lore wunderkind Dave Filoni is behind a lot of the plot decisions, this also probably means we can expect more deep dives into Mandalorian and Star Wars lore in future episodes. However, it's unlikely Esposito has knowledge of Filoni's business agreements with Disney, let alone co-showrunner Jon Favreau or series lead Pedro Pascal. Just because the showrunners have a larger vision doesn't guarantee they'll be there to see it through.

However, the promise of more Mandalorian adventures does not come without a price. Apparently, the overarching answers Esposito teases aren't going to come until Season 4, which is a long time to wait to find out if Baby Yoda has a name.

The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda in Season 2 Lucasfilm

The answer could mean that while questions asked in Season 1 will get explained in Season 2, Season 2 will "lay the groundwork" for bigger questions in the vast Star Wars universe. Perhaps the rich history of the Darksaber will be explored in greater detail, and we'll learn how the balance of power shifted in the galaxy post-Empire.

Regardless of whether it takes six weeks or years to wait for the answers to fans' burning questions, it's safe to say The Mandalorian will still deliver an action-packed Season 2. After all, we're not the only ones looking for answers. As Din Djarin and Baby Yoda seek the mythical Jedi, we'll be learning alongside them. What comes next is up to the Force, Favreau, and Filoni.