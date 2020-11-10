This Boba Fett easter egg could reveal a huge Mandalorian twist

Boba Fett's jetpack is infamous. While his Beskar armor is iconic, the jetpack granted Boba the one thing Luke and Han Solo didn't have — flight. Add to that a rocket launcher that Cobb Vanth could use to blow up a mining collective, and it makes for possibly the most impressive piece of Star Wars kit. Its reappearance in The Mandalorian Season 2 premiere was welcome, but one key detail could reveal more about its wearer than the jetpack itself.

By the time Cobb Vanth gets his hands on Boba Fett's jetpack, it's not in the best shape. It's dinged up, scratched, and basically looks like it's been through a Sarlacc. However, one major part of the pack is missing in the new appearance. The huge gouge caused by a nearly-blind Han Solo is entirely repaired. This was noticed by redditor GQveracity who posted a side-by-side comparison.

At first, this seems like just a harmless little easter egg for die-hard fans in the prop design. However, logistically, this raises some questions. Who added this repair? Surely it wasn't the Jawas, who are scavengers, not refurbishers. After all, they almost sold the faulty R5 unit to Uncle Owen and Luke. Did Cobb Vanth repair this gash himself?

At the end of the episode, Cobb Vanth returns the armor to Mando. He makes a point to say "that was broken when I got it." It's not clear to which item he is referring, but it surely isn't the jetpack. If other parts of the armor were broken, why didn't he just repair them the same way he repaired the jetpack? Maybe his backstory isn't as truthful as first thought.

Cobb Vanth in Boba's armor Lucasfilm

Perhaps the jetpack didn't go from the Sarlacc to the Jawas to Cobb Vanth. If Cobb is an unreliable narrator, he may have taken the armor directly off of Boba Fett himself. Boba, after escaping the Sarlacc, would've repaired his own jetpack, only for Cobb Vanth to take it before he got a chance to repair the rest, prompting Cobb Vanth to tell Mando he wasn't responsible for other damage. If Cobb Vanth is more sinister than first thought, he may return later in the series, possibly at the aid of Moff Gideon.

The Inverse Analysis — Cobb Vanth handing over the Beskar armor after collapsing in a desert seemed a bit too good to be true. Whether or not that means he's secretly evil remains to be seen, but don't believe this space cowboy's story too quickly.