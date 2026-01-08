Despite being the series that launched Disney+, it’s now been almost three years since The Mandalorian graced our screens. Dave Filoni’s “Mandoverse” has continued with Ahsoka, but there’s no sign of The Mandalorian Season 4 on the horizon. Instead, Din Djarin and his young adopted clanmate are moving up to the silver screen with The Mandalorian and Grogu, a theatrical film that will continue the series’ story.

We haven’t learned much about this upcoming movie beyond a handful of guest stars, character names, and vague plot details. Thanks to a new image, however, we now know at least a tiny bit more about what to expect later this year.

A new look at The Mandalorian and Grogu shows... the Mandalorian and Grogu. Lucasfilm

In a roundup of USA Today’s most anticipated 2026 movies, this new image was featured alongside a synopsis: “Armored warrior Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his little buddy (aka Baby Yoda) hyperspace jump from Disney+ to the big screen. The ‘Star Wars’ pair are enlisted to help the New Republic with pesky Imperial warlords, plus form an alliance with an ex-Rebel pilot (Sigourney Weaver) and get involved with Jabba the Hutt's son (Jeremy Allen White).”

It seems like this synopsis was written by USA Today, so there’s not much new that can be gleaned from it, but the image does show the Mandalorian and Grogu in Din Djarin’s ship, the Razor Crest. We knew the Razor Crest would appear, since it features in the trailer, but this image suggests we’ll see more of it beyond scenes where the pair move from one planet to another.

The Razor Crest is back, in movie form. Lucasfilm

The Razor Crest was destroyed at the end of Season 2, so how does it return and factor into the story? We’re only a few months away from finding out, and hopefully it involves bringing back part of what made the show so great in the first place: Mando and Grogu roaming the galaxy in search of adventure.

The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters on May 22, 2026.