It’s been two years since The Mandalorian Season 3 arrived, but the series isn’t canceled. Instead, Din Djarin and Grogu are moving to the silver screen with The Mandalorian & Grogu, a theatrical feature following the pair on another adventure. It’s been assumed this is essentially a big-budget continuation of The Mandalorian, tiding fans over until — or serving as a replacement for — Season 4 of the series.

But a new quote from one of The Mandalorian’s biggest stars reveals this may not be the case, and that one of the show’s biggest plot threads might be left hanging.

Katee Sackhoff is one of the rare Star Wars actors to voice an animated role and then reprise the character in live-action, playing Bo-Katan Kryze in The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian. When asked at Indiana Comic-Con if she would appear in The Mandalorian & Grogu, she had a coy answer: “I have not been in the armor in 2025.”

Bo-Katan Kryze might not return in The Mandalorian and Grogu. Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian & Grogu wrapped filming in 2024, so maybe she’s just dodging the question. But being coy about it is strange given that Bo-Katan’s involvement in the movie felt like a sure thing. At the end of Season 3, we saw Bo-Katan join The Armorer as leaders of a new settlement on Mandalore, the planet their people once called home. If Bo-Katan doesn’t appear in The Mandalorian & Grogu, then it’s possible we won’t see Mandalore either, or get an update on its people.

The little we do know about The Mandalorian & Grogu supports this assumption. In February, we learned Alien star Sigourney Weaver will play someone “in a position of authority” who will send Din and Grogu on a mission to the Outer Rim — a classic premise for a Mandalorian adventure. Then, of course, there’s Jeremy Allen White’s role as Rotta the Hutt, the alien who served as a MacGuffin in the initial Clone Wars movie. Both characters would be at home in an episode of The Mandalorian, but they don’t leave much room for the continuation of the Mandalore storyline.

Bo-Katan and Din Djarin are now on different planets — does that mean there won’t be in a reunion in The Mandalorian & Grogu? Lucasfilm

If that’s the case, then The Mandalorian & Grogu can’t serve as a replacement for Season 4, only a stopgap. Din Djarin may have entered semi-retirement on the planet Nevarro, but if his story ends here, he’ll be leaving plot point behind.

The Mandalorian & Grogu hits theaters on May 22, 2026.