The end of Lovecraft Country Season 1 had it all. Snarling monsters, bionic arms, tons of blood, and some shocking deaths. The sins of America's racist past were laid bare in the utterly wild finale of the big HBO hit of 2020.

But what's going to happen next?

With the first season of Lovecraft Country now in the rearview mirror, here's everything we know so far about Season 2 of Lovecraft Country on HBO. Bookmark this page and check back soon as we'll update it with new information when we learn them.

Warning: Spoilers for Lovecraft Country Season 1 ahead.

Is Lovecraft Country renewed for Season 2?

At the moment, HBO has not renewed Lovecraft Country for a second season. In interviews with Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Misha Green says talks are ongoing with HBO.

Green told Deadline, "Nothing is official yet, but I envision a second season that carries on the spirit of Matt Ruff’s novel by continuing to reclaim the genre storytelling space that people of color have typically been left out of."

She also told THR, "I literally just finished season one like three weeks ago ... We're in talks with HBO the possibility of it, but nothing's official."

When is the release date for Lovecraft Country Season 2?

Because HBO has not yet officially renewed Lovecraft Country for a second season, there is no release date. That said, HBO greenlit Season 1 on May 16, 2017 and it premiered over three years later in August 2020. It's likely that Season 2 won't take quite as long to complete since some of the work (like casting) is partially done, but it could still be two to three years before this show returns.

Hannah (Joaquina Kalukango), Atticus' slave ancestor who possessed the Book of Names, plays a pivotal role in the final episode of 'Lovecraft Country' Season 1. Eli Joshua Ade/HBO

Where can I watch the trailer for Lovecraft Country Season 2?

Because HBO has not yet renewed Lovecraft Country for a second season, there is no trailer available to show. Showrunner Misha Green has only talked about the story for Season 2 in abstract, and it's unknown how far in the writing process the writer's room is — if they've even started at all.

Furthermore, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has proved difficult for the film and TV industry, especially live-action productions. There are additional challenges (including budgetary) to shooting a season of television that weren't present just a year ago. It is unknown how the industry will proceed as the pandemic continues.

Wunmi Mosaku and Abbey Lee in 'Lovecraft Country' Season 1 finale. Eli Joshua Ade/HBO

What is the plot of Lovecraft Country Season 2?

There is no plot synopsis available for Season 2 of Lovecraft Country.

Although the series is based on a book, the 2016 novel by Matt Ruff, the series has heavily departed from the book's plot, which makes it rather difficult to even guess a possible story for Season 2.

In her THR interview, Green said Ruff's book will continue to serve as an inspiration saying:

"I think that one of the things that was really exciting for me in season one, and working with HBO PR, was really trying to keep every episode as much of a surprise as possible and to let the audience get to go in and experience it. And I feel the same way about season two. There's definitely a path forward that we have, but I definitely want to keep it close to the vest. It was one of the things that was exciting about reading Matt Ruff's book [on which Lovecraft Country is based] for me: every chapter as it was unfolding I was like 'Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh!' We want that to be the experience, because that's the best genre experience."

The final, closing image of 'Lovecraft Country' Season 1. Where will the story go next? HBO

What happened at the end of Lovecraft Country Season 1?

While predicting a story for Season 2 is difficult, we can at least guess where things will go based on the events of the Season 1 finale.

In the Season 1 finale of Lovecraft Country, Atticus (Jonathan Majors) was sacrificed by Christina (Abbey Lee), who sought to use Atticus' blood to attain immortality. In doing so, Christina also killed Ruby (Wunmi Moskau), and thought she killed Leti (Jurnee Smollett), until Leti came back thanks to another protection spell.

Our heroes finally thwart Christina's plans when Ji-Ah (Jamie Chung) uses her Kumiho powers to hold both Atticus and Christina together and undo the ritual. In the end, magic is taken away from all white people. The episode ends with Leti, Ji-Ah, Hippolyta (Aunjanue Ellis), and Montrose (Michael K. Williams) carry Atticus' body. Atticus had one final message to Montrose, which was asking Montrose to take care of his unborn child.

But that's not the end of Lovecraft Country just yet. In the season's final moments, Christina, trapped beneath rubble, is killed by Dee, who unveils a bionic, Cable-esque left arm. Dee has also taken control of the Shoggoth that saved Atticus and Leti just a few episodes prior. The final image of Lovecraft Country is a hooded Dee looking up at the Shoggoth as it roars in the moonlight.

"We talked a lot in the room about this idea of walking towards this hero’s journey story, about destiny: You’re the one, and you’re meant to do something," Green told Rolling Stone about the season finale. "It was very interesting to me and the room, this idea of Atticus knowing that he has to die, and making a choice for the greater good, and that was a sacrifice that needed to be made. We just talked about what that sacrifice might be for, and that reversing this power structure in the world, of magic, was very enticing for us."

When asked if Green had any doubts about killing off her series' lead in the first season, she simply said, "Nope. None."