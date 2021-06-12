War of the Rohirrim release date, trailer, cast, plot of the Lord of the Rings anime movie

A new Lord of the Rings film is on its way. Filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama is teaming up with Warner Bros. Animation and New Line Cinema to create The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, an anime feature film about one of the most legendary figures in Middle-earth history. Set several hundred years before the events of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, the project promises to take viewers back to Middle-earth in an entirely unexpected and exciting way.

Here’s everything we know so far about the film, including The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim plot, cast, and possible release date window.

When is the Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim release date?

No official release date has been set yet for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. Warner Bros. and New Line are said to be fast-tracking the film, with the studio and Kenji Kamiyama currently at work on assembling the film’s voice cast.

Taking that into account, Lord of the Rings fans can likely expect to see War of the Rohirrim hit theaters sometime within the next few years. A 2022 release date isn’t out of the question either depending on how long the film’s animation process takes.

Is there a Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim trailer?

New Line Cinema

No trailer has been released for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. The project was only just recently announced and no one has been cast in it yet, so fans probably shouldn’t expect to see official footage from the film any time in the near future.

With that being said, the animation work for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is being done by Sola Entertainment, the animation studio behind titles like Blade Runner: Black Out 2022 and Ultraman. Kenji Kamiyama, meanwhile, has previously directed anime projects like Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, and 009 Re: Cyborg.

If Lord of the Rings fans want an idea of what War of the Rohirrim will look like, all they need to do is take a look at some of the titles mentioned above.

Who is in the Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim cast?

As of now, no actors are officially attached to The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. However, the film’s creative team is said to be in the midst of the voice casting process right now, so fans can probably expect some cast announcements to start rolling out within the next few months.

What is the plot of Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim?

Karl Urban as Éomer of Rohan. New Line Cinema

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is set around 250 years before the events of the Lord of the Rings trilogy and focuses on the legendary ninth King of Rohan, Helm Hammerhand. The film, which is said to be a “companion piece” to Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings film trilogy, will delve into the life and “bloodsoaked times” of Hammerhand’s rule. At the center of the film will be the untold story of Helm’s Deep, the iconic fortress seen in Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, which was named after Hammerhand.

The film will be written by The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance co-creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews. Neither Peter Jackson nor Fran Walsh are said to be involved in the project right now, but Philippa Boyens — who co-wrote all of the Jackson-directed Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films — has signed on as a consultant.

War of the Rohirrim is not expected to connect in any way to the Lord of the Rings TV series in the works at Amazon right now.

Where can I watch Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim?

Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema are said to be planning a theatrical release for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, so expect to see it playing in your local cinemas whenever it makes its debut. After that, it will probably wind up on HBO Max.