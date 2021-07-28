Ever the mischievous scamp , Loki changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever. After six episodes of time travel hijinks, Loki concluded with variant Sylvie plunging her sword straight into He Who Remains, unleashing the multiverse — and probably Kang the Conqueror.

While this event spurred a change in management over at the Time Variance Authority, it also rippled through the rest of the MCU. Here are three upcoming Marvel Studios projects that may feel the impact of this seismic event.

1. Moon Knight

Moon Knight in Moon Knight Vol. 5 #1, published in 2005. Marvel Comics

Moon Knight, the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series starring Oscar Isaac, is still shrouded in mystery, and Marvel’s comic book history is full of different ways in which the series could explore its titular character.

In the comics, Moon Knight is a man with Dissociative Identity Disorder, a complicated mental illness with roots in trauma. If Marvel chooses to reflect this on screen, it may be difficult to do so sensitively. However, Loki established how one character could have multiple “identities,” aka variants from different timeline branches.

Redditor mattmantaylor posits Moon Knight’s identity could be explained not as DID but as someone who possesses knowledge of all his variants and switches between them. What’s an alter ego but an alternate reality version of yourself? How Moon Knight would obtain this ability isn’t specified, but it may be a great way to build on Loki's foundation.

2. Eternals

Could this ship be connected to the Citadel at the End of Time? Marvel Studios

The Eternals trailer came out before Loki even premiered, but watching it now that Season 1 is over shows some key similarities. Redditor boltknight13 noticed the mysterious spaceship that flies over the ancient peoples in one shot of the trailer is made of dark material, flecked with gold.

This looks a lot like the gold-veined marble that made up the interior of the Citadel at the End of Time, where He Who Remains confronted Loki and Sylvie for the first time. It begs the question: Could the Eternals have originated from somewhere nearby?

The Eternals have been around for millennia, and after all, they are called the Eternals. It is not outside of the realm of possibility to consider they may be from a place outside of time.

3. Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four’s origin story in Fantastic Four #1, published in 1961. Marvel Comics

The Fantastic Four’s origin story varies depending which of the (many) film adaptations you watch. While the comics showed them gaining superpowers after being exposed to a “cosmic power source,” a possible MCU iteration could adapt this to suit the franchise’s new frontier.

Redditor SuspiciousMode7 suggests the Four could get their superpowers by traveling through the multiverse. It’s unclear how traveling different multiverses affect people, but that will probably be established as the MCU explores this new addition further.

Other fans suggest they’ll get power from traveling through the Quantum Realm, so maybe if Loki doesn’t set up a Fantastic Four origin story, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will.