Eternals theory hints at a huge Loki cameo

Loki changed the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it.

With the introduction of the multiverses and the mysterious figure known as He Who Remains, the MCU is poised to enter a phase bigger than anything we’ve seen before. With two upcoming Marvel movies this year, there’s no telling how the events of Loki will affect these films.

However, one theory notes a considerable similarity between a comic storyline and the timeline of an upcoming film. Here’s how we could see a familiar face in Eternals.

Rama-Tut’s first appearance in Fantastic Four #19, published in 1963. Marvel Comics

Marvel’s Eternals will probably encompass the broadest range of time in the MCU, considering the titular Eternals have been around for millennia. The movie follows them from their ancient beginnings up to (hopefully) the present day. By covering huge swaths of human history, the movie’s timeline could coincide with one of the earliest appearances of Kang in Marvel Comics — a time before the name “Kang” was even mentioned.

Redditor ScarletWarlock911 noted Kang’s first appearance in Fantastic Four #19. In 1963, Marvel introduced him not as Kang but as Rama-Tut, a time-traveling Ancient Egyptian Pharoah who arrived in a Sphinx-shaped time machine.

This means it is possible Rama-Tut could appear in Eternals. Yes, it’s a bit far-fetched, but Rama-Tut is a huge part of Kang’s history. We’ve already seen one of his variants with He Who Remains in Loki, and Kang the Conqueror himself won’t be introduced until Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. So, if we see any Kang variant in Eternals, it will have to be someone like Rama-Tut.

Jonathan Majors appeared as He Who Remains in Loki. Could more variants appear before Kang? Marvel Studios

The question, then, is whether a Kang appearance in Eternals is a necessity. Since Marvel initially slated Eternals to be released last fall, it’s unlikely a Jonathan Majors cameo was in the script from the beginning. However, that doesn’t mean Marvel couldn’t have added something to the movie later. For instance, Contessa Valentina was supposed to be introduced in Black Widow, but an adapted schedule forced her introduction to be moved up to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

With yet another supervillain making appearances in multiple Marvel properties, the same method may need to be done with Eternals. We know Kang’s coming back soon. We just don’t know if another variant will arrive first or if we’ll have to wait for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.