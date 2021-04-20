Loki leak reveals one way it's different from WandaVision and Falcon and Winter Soldier

Who’s ready for more Loki? While the Marvel TV shows on Disney+ are supposed to be one-off event miniseries with just one season, that doesn’t mean they have to be. One Marvel series yet to stream is already having talks about more seasons, and there’s a solid reason why.

What Happened? — In an interview with IndieWire, Marvel producer Nate Moore openly teased more seasons of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, with the latter being a stronger possibility. “I think there’s a lot of storytelling in Loki that’s really irreverent and clever and cool, but also lends itself to multiple seasons in a way where it’s not a one-off,” Moore said. He praised Loki star Tom Hiddleston for “doing some of his best work on that show.”

“It really is kind of amazing,” Moore said. “I think of all the great stuff he’s done, but this show is going to show such different sides and really the true scope of his range. I think that show is going to surprise a lot of people.”

Regarding Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Moore said Marvel has “definitely kicked around ideas” but cited the pandemic as making plans impossible to be certain. “[W]e’re just trying to finish the show and make sure it got out in a timely matter,” he said. “Hopefully at the end of this season, you will see the potential for what we could tell in a subsequent season.”

And while we’re here, Moore squashed the idea of more seasons of WandaVision, which he described as “a show you can only do once.” “She can’t go back into that reality,” he said.

“That is such a complete arc of what that character can do and what that story wanted to do, whereas Falcon and the Winter Soldier is really about dealing with, to me, the legacy of what a superhero is, through the lens of Captain America and his shield, but ultimately through the lens of all these different characters. And that’s a story I think you can revisit in subsequent seasons because it’s an evergreen story. It’s a conversation.”

2 Loki 2 Furious — While Loki hasn’t even started (not until June 11), the show’s fluid premise — Loki zig-zags through time and space, causing a ruckus — opens up the possibility for more than a single six-episode run.

Moore makes a clear point: WandaVision was a single story with a beginning, middle, and end, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier could have more depending on what Marvel’s future movie plans are. (Sam Wilson is, after all, the new Captain America, and Captain America needs an Avengers team to lead.) Even future shows like Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk are readily geared for more seasons.

But Loki? It’s just Tom Hiddleston having fun with a character doing whatever he can to cheat death. (Loki’s first death at the literal hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War gives Loki its most critical stakes: How will Loki “fix” a timeline that includes his own murder?) This means Loki can have more seasons, regardless of what actually happens to Loki at the end of these six episodes.

The Inverse Analysis — Marvel hasn’t produced a ton of solo Loki comics, so there aren’t too many existing stories to adapt if Marvel is looking at Loki as an evergreen series. But the Marvel Cinematic Universe has proven to do just fine without lifting from the comics wholesale, which still raises the possibility for more Loki.

The fact Nate Moore is citing Hiddleston as the key ingredient to why Loki is apparently a must-see series is also indicative of something: So long as Marvel has Hiddleston, there will be Loki.

But without knowing where the show goes in its first season (which, again, is still over a month away) it’s impossible to speculate anything beyond “Well, Loki can do anything.” But knowing how the trickster god has cheated death before, he can easily do it again.