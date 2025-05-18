The Last of Us shocked its non-gamer fans with the brutal murder of Joel in the second episode of Season 2. It was a jaw-dropping moment, but it meant losing one of the show’s greatest assets: Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller. He’s been our guide to this post-apocalyptic world from the start, and seeing the world without his steadying presence definitely took some getting used to.

Now, in Episode 6 of Season 2, we’re going back to where we started: in Jackson, with Joel. Here’s everything you need to know about the new episode, from when it airs to what parts of the game you can expect to see adapted.

What Is The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 6 Release Date?

Like most other big “prestige” shows on HBO, The Last of Us drops new episodes on Sundays. That means you’ll be able to catch Episode 6 on Sunday, May 18.

Joel and Ellie are reunited in Season 2 Episode 6. HBO

What Is The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 6 Release Time?

The Last of Us airs on HBO at 6:00 p.m. PT, which is 9:00 p.m. ET. But let’s be real: most people are going to stream it on Max (formerly known as/soon to be known again as HBO Max). Luckily, the episode is available to stream at the exact same time it airs on cable.

Is There a Trailer for The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 6?

Yup. The Episode 6 trailer confirms what the end of Episode 5 hinted at: we’re getting a whole chapter dedicated to Ellie and Joel’s relationship in the years between Seasons 1 and 2. Hopefully, we’ll also get a conclusion to the Eugene plotline established back in Episode 1.

What Is the Plot of The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 6?

It looks like this episode adapts the game’s flashbacks, including the trip to the science center for Ellie’s birthday. Less happily, we’ll likely see the tumultuous confrontation between Ellie and Joel when she learns the truth about what happened in Salt Lake City at the end of Season 1.

How Many Episodes Are Left in The Last of Us Season 2?

Believe it or not, this is the penultimate episode of The Last of Us Season 2, despite the fact that it’s only adapted about half the game. While Season 1 had nine episodes, Season 2 only has seven. Next week will be the Season 2 finale, which will (presumably) show what happens when Ellie finally tracks down Abby.

Will There Be a Season 3 of The Last of Us?

Yes! HBO renewed The Last of Us before Season 3 even aired. In Season 3, we’ll probably see the other half of the game — and some more flashbacks.

The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 6 premieres Sunday, May 18, on Max.