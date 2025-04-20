The Last of Us is back and delivering more of the prestige video game adaptation fans fell in love with in Season 1. In Season 2 Episode 1, we picked up with Joel and Ellie five years after Joel saved Ellie’s life. Now they’re settled in Jackson, but two threats are looming on the horizon: an ever-evolving horde of Infected, and Abby, who has a vendetta against Joel.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2, from when you can watch it to just what might go down.

What is The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date?

Episode 2 premieres April 20, 2025, on HBO and Max. The Last of Us Season 2 airs on Sunday nights, the time slot HBO saves for its high-profile releases, like The White Lotus and The Penguin.

Abby gets attacked by Infected in The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2. HBO

What is The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2 Release Time?

Episode 2 will be available to stream on Max as soon as it airs on HBO at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT. So even if you don’t have cable anymore, you’ll still be able to watch the new episode at the same time as everyone else.

Is There A Trailer for The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2?

While there isn’t a trailer for Episode 2 specifically, Max released a “Weeks Ahead” trailer after Episode 1 that shows fans what to expect from the rest of the season, including the introduction of the Seraphites, Jeffrey Wright reprising his role of Isaac, and Abby’s continued quest to find Joel.

What is the Plot of The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2?

We don’t know much about Episode 2 yet, but its rumored title is “Through the Valley,” a song that appears at the beginning of The Last of Us Part II game. The title is a reference to Psalm 23 and its famous words, “Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.” It’s an apt reference considering the dual threats of Infected and Abby looming over Jackson.

How Many Episodes Are Left in The Last of Us Season 2?

Unlike Season 1, which had a total of nine episodes, Season 2 of The Last of Us only has seven episodes. Season 1 adapted the entire first game, however, while Season 2 is only tackling the first half of Part II.

Will There be a Season 3 of The Last of Us?

Yes! HBO renewed The Last of Us for a third season before Season 2 even premiered, and even that may not not be enough to completely adapt the heftier sequel game. But this won’t be another Game of Thrones: co-showrunner Craig Mazin told The Hollywood Reporter, “I am not going to go past the game. I’ll just say that flat out.”

If you’ve played the games, then you know where this story is going, but the TV show should throw plenty of curveballs along the way.

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2 premieres April 20, 2025 on Max.