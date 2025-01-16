We live in an era of pop culture impermanence. Even when a movie is beloved by fans or a TV show sets viewership records, there’s always a chance it could disappear from its host streamer at any moment. No company is more ruthless with its properties than Warner Media, which never seems to know what its viewers want. Westworld was one of HBO’s most popular shows, but it’s since been scrubbed entirely from its platform, and is now only available to stream through Roku or Tubi. This has taught audiences a painful lesson: invest in physical media whenever you can, because you never know when your favorite show could disappear.

That even applies to hits like The Last of Us, the newest jewel in HBO’s crown. Though it’s come to represent a new standard for video game adaptations, there’s every chance that, one day, it’ll no longer be available to stream. Fortunately, Warner has consistently provided physical versions of its first season. The Last of Us has already been released in 4K and Blu-ray, and in 2023, a limited edition Steelbook was up for grabs in certain countries. And with Season 2 on the horizon, that Steelbook will now be available in the United States.

The limited edition Last of Us Season 1 Steelbook. Warner Bros.

The Last of Us Steelbook features gorgeous cover art and a handful of special features, including:

The Last of Us: Stranger Than Fiction — Series cast and filmmakers are joined by experts in survival, microbiology, and parasitology for a chilling discussion on the realities of the invasive fungus and subsequent apocalypse in The Last of Us.

— Series cast and filmmakers are joined by experts in survival, microbiology, and parasitology for a chilling discussion on the realities of the invasive fungus and subsequent apocalypse in The Last of Us. Controllers Down: Adapting The Last of Us — Follow the journey of The Last of Us from console to screen as cast and filmmakers take us inside the process of expanding the world and breathing new life into the game’s beloved characters.

Follow the journey of The Last of Us from console to screen as cast and filmmakers take us inside the process of expanding the world and breathing new life into the game’s beloved characters. From Levels to Live Action — Discover how The Last of Us incorporated and expanded fan-favorite game moments in the series.

Its physical release also comes with nine “Inside the Episode” featurettes, which typically play after each episode on Max. The 4K UHD is currently available for pre-order and will be released in March, just one month before The Last of Us returns to Max for its second season. In the meantime, Season 1 is still available to own on Blu-ray and DVD, so fans have options to suit their budget. If you love The Last of Us, you should probably invest in a physical copy, because you never know when the apocalypse could come for it.