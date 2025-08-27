There’s no stopping KPop Demon Hunters. Netflix and Sony’s animated film has become one of the year’s most surprising juggernauts, dethroning the Dwayne Johnson-Ryan Reynolds two-hander Red Notice as the streamer’s most-watched English-language film in just two months. It also earned Netflix another box office hit after a single weekend in theaters, and while the sing-along version of KPop Demon Hunters is no longer playing on the big screen, its success has paved the way for HUNTR/X to continue their adventures.

Netflix and Sony Pictures have reportedly been exploring ways to turn KPop Demon Hunters into a franchise. There’s talk of a trilogy, TV spin-offs, and even a stage play in the aether, and now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, those plans are about to come to fruition. Though it’s still early days for KPop Demon Hunters, the first sequel of a potential trilogy is currently in the works. Netflix and Sony are “in talks” to produce another installment of the genre-blending, K-pop fantasy.

Netflix and Sony are already working on the next chapter in HUNTR/X’s adventures. Netflix

While there’s no word yet on whether co-directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans will be back to helm a sequel, it’s hard to imagine the franchise growing without them. Netflix’s reluctance to keep KPop Demon Hunters in theaters — and leaving untold profits on the table in the process — seemed like a surefire way to sour its partnership with Sony, but both parties seem happy to continue their collaboration with Kang and Appelhans.

Netflix’s head of film, Dan Lin, recently praised the Demon Hunters filmmakers and stoked hopes for a sequel. In an interview with THR, he affirmed that Netflix is “excited to explore what could be the next adventure for HUNTR/X.” He also revealed that the studios would take their time on any follow-ups.

“KPDH’s success comes from its original, fresh story,” Lin said, “so if we do embark on a sequel, we would want to take our time to make sure that any future stories we tell with our favorite demon hunters retains the flair and uniqueness of the first film.”

Animated films do take time, so it may be a while before KPop Demon Hunters 2 is ready. Still, the fact that Netflix and Sony are already working on a sequel is a great sign for fans. This phenomenon doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon, so the countdown for HUNTR/X’s next adventure is officially on.

KPop Demon Hunters is streaming on Netflix.