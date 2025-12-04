There’s more TV to watch than there’s ever been before, but in the age of streaming’s big budgets and ambitious timelines, getting attached to a series feels counterintuitive. The most popular shows now take years to deliver multiple seasons; getting new episodes every year, once the industry standard, now feels like an unimaginable luxury. On average, audiences are waiting two years to return to their favorite shows, with Apple TV’s Severance and HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, establishing a frustrating new normal.

Fortunately, the pendulum seems to be swinging back to TV’s old ways. For every House of the Dragon, HBO has something like The Pitt, which is committed to delivering a new season each year. That standard is also trickling over to another Thrones prequel, the second and most promising spinoff of the original series.

HBO’s new Thrones spinoff could set the tone for the franchise’s next phase. HBO Max

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, set 100 years before the events of Thrones, is already set to be a tonal departure, focusing on the smallfolk rather than kings and magical beasts. Per showrunner Ira Parker, its hero is a hedge knight from “the slums of Westeros, of King’s Landing, and he doesn’t know anyone and he doesn’t know anything.” His “simple, unpolished” perspective will explore Westeros from a more grounded viewpoint. Knight also has a more modest budget than its predecessors, but that means production can move a bit faster than House of the Dragon, shortening the time between seasons.

Season 1 of Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is due in January 2026, and its second won’t be far behind. During a presentation of HBO Max’s upcoming slate, Parker revealed that the next adventure for Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) will start filming this December. Knight Season 2 is then set to premiere on HBO Max in 2027, and if Parker and his team stick to that timeline, it’ll be the first Thrones show in years to secure a yearly release schedule. House of the Dragon is still working to close the gap between its seasons: its third is due in 2026, but its fourth won’t premiere until 2028. Knight could give this fledgling franchise a bit more consistency, and hopefully set the tone for more projects to follow.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premieres on HBO on January 18, 2026.