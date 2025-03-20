Severance Season 2 has proven that good things come to those who wait. Season 1 quickly gained a cult following after it debuted on Apple TV+ in 2022, and those fans were left speculating on how the show would resolve its massive cliffhanger. But despite having been renewed before the Season 1 finale even aired, production of Season 2 ran into one problem after another, delaying its release until 2025.

Thankfully, it now looks like the wait for Severance Season 3 will be much shorter than the wait for Season 2, even if that’s a very low bar to clear.

We’re only hours from Severence’s Season 2 finale, but there’s still no word of a Season 3 renewal. Apple TV+

During an appearance on the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast, Severance director Ben Stiller discussed the hardships that plagued Season 2’s production. “There was a writer and actor strike, and it took us a little bit to kind of regroup after that,” he said. “I think we shot for 186 days on Season 2. There's a lot of shooting and editing, and editing takes a while, but thank goodness that the audience was there when we came back on. It almost built the suspense up even more.”

The strike likely wasn’t the only element behind the delays. A 2023 report from Puck claimed that showrunners Dan Erickson and Mark Friedman were on the outs, causing costly behind-the-scenes drama. Stiller pushed back against the rumor on Twitter soon after, then addressed the gossip on a New York Times podcast earlier this year.

“It’s not always perfect. We went through patches when there were difficulties,” he said. “It came out of everybody wanting something to be as good as it could be. There was some stuff that happened, but it wasn’t a big deal.”

There was a three-year gap between Severance Season 1 and Season 2, but Ben Stiller claims that won’t happen again. Apple TV+

Travis Kelce, football player, pop star plus one, and apparent Severance super fan, later pressed Stiller for an answer on whether fans would have to wait another three years for Season 3. “No, the plan is not, definitely not,” Stiller said. “And hopefully we'll be announcing what the plan is very soon.”

That last statement is especially interesting considering Severance hasn’t been renewed for Season 3, even though its Season 2 finale is just hours away. Production for Season 3 is already underway regardless, so the team is assuming renewal is coming. It’s really a question of if, not when, but given how long Season 2 took to make, let’s hope that word comes sooner rather than later.

Severance Season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+.