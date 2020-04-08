3 mind-bending twists to expect in 'Killing Eve' Season 3

With The Walking Dead Season 10 finale postponed indefinitely, AMC has moved to fill the void by pushing up Killing Eve Season 3. Originally scheduled to premiere on April 26, the edgy, mind-bending spy thriller will now debut on Sunday, April 12 — and there are plenty more surprises in store for Eve and Villanelle's tantalizingly twisted relationship.

Eve’s obsession with Villanelle grew even more concerning over the course of Killing Eve Season 2. It complicated her tumultuous relationship with her husband and turned her into an unknown pawn in Carolyn’s overarching schemes.

Eventually, Eve had no one to turn to but Villanelle and so, after traumatically killing for the first time, Eve escaped with the calculated assassin. But after realizing that she didn’t want to be a fugitive, Eve cut ties with Villanelle. However, that only infuriated the assassin, so Villanelle shot Eve and left her behind. Talk about a cliffhanger!

With the new season right around the corner, here are three things to expect in Killing Eve Season 3:

Time jumps haven't affected Villanelle's style. AMC

3. Killing Eve Season 3 will include a time jump

While Season 2 picked up immediately where Season 1 left off, Killing Eve’s third season will resume six months after Villanelle shot Eve and left her in Rome. In the Season 3 trailer, Villanelle explains that she’s “much happier” now that her ex is dead, not knowing that Eve is actually very much alive.

The time jump hints that Eve has managed to lay low while Villanelle moved on, continuing to assassinate people and living large while doing so. This time jump won’t erase the two characters' penchant for finding each other, and it won’t be long before Villanelle discovers the truth.

Gemma Whelan will play Carolyn's daughter. TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

2. Carolyn’s daughter will play a pivotal role in Killing Eve Season 3

Game of Thrones alum Gemma Whelan, who memorably played Yara Greyjoy on the HBO series, is joining Killing Even Season 3 as Carolyn’s daughter Geraldine. Described as an “ultra-empathetic person,” Geraldine will play a key role. However, unlike her mother, Geraldine is not into the family business of espionage and covert operations. Rather, she’s the exact opposite of her mother and her return home will push Carolyn’s buttons.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Fiona Shaw says that Geraldine’s arrival will complicate things. Geraldine will “organize the household in a more organized way.” It’s possible she'll soon learn of Carolyn’s sins and secrets. How the new character will play into the larger arc is anyone’s guess at this point, but there’s a chance she might thwart Carolyn’s plans.

Will Eve finally solve the mystery of The Twelve? AMC

1. In Season 3, Eve will investigate The Twelve

Months after being left for dead, Eve seems like she’s no longer working for MI6. That makes sense considering the fallout and severing of her ties with them in Season 2. In a clip from Season 3, Eve reveals that she’s still looking into The Twelve, a mysterious criminal organization.

After two seasons, Eve is no closer to figuring out who they are or what they’re up to. However, Season 3 looks to change that. Eve was arguably distracted by Villanelle last season, but now that she’s back to being a civilian, she can carry on her investigation off-grid and hopefully come up with some definitive answers.