Martin Scorsese loves to depict a real-life story that, when translated to the screen, seems unbelievable. The Wolf of Wall Street was originally a gonzo financial thriller, but under Scorsese’s direction, it became a spectacle full of fourth wall breaks, physical comedy scenes, and some finance lessons. Howard Hughes’ already unbelievable, glitzy Hollywood life was dramatized in The Aviator, a haunting portrait of an enigmatic tycoon.

It’s not a coincidence that both of those movies starred Leonardo DiCaprio — together, Scorsese and DiCaprio turned realistic figures into complicated characters that feel larger than life. In 2023, Scorsese doubled down on his strengths with Killers of the Flower Moon, a retelling of an oft-ignored part of history that both shines a light on it while still recognizing what it means for him to tell the story.

Over the course of almost three and a half hours, Scorsese tells the story of the Osage Nation, the Indigenous tribe that found oil on their Oklahoma reservation. Instantly, each tribe member became wealthy, though white “guardians” were often appointed to manage the money through racist policies.

Enter Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio), who, after returning from military service, settles down with his uncle, King Hale (Robert DeNiro), who appears as a great friend to the Osage people. However, all is not what it seems: Hale is actually masterminding a series of crimes against the Osage to capitalize on their wealth. Even while he falls for Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), Ernest commits crimes that become more and more intense until Mollie’s family begins disintegrating around her.

It may be long, but it needs every minute to let its story sink in, especially with its epilogue that reveals what Killers of the Flower Moon really is: a story belonging to the Osage people but told by white men. With an upcoming Criterion 4k release, you can witness every part of this saga in more detail than ever.

How Was Killers Of The Flower Moon Received Upon Release?

As another entry in Scorsese’s oeuvre, there were high expectations for this film, but it smashed through nearly all of them. Many reviews focused on the lengthy runtime, but ultimately decided it was worth that time to tell the complicated story with enough gravity and nuance.

The self-referential ending was also praised, with The New Yorker’s Richard Brody saying, “Scorsese's control of form and tone, and the bold yet subtle way that he marshals incident, signal that he is intent not merely on narrating history but on troubling the conscience of his (doubtless largely white) audience.”

The performances were also incredibly lauded, with Gladstone especially becoming an awards season frontrunner. While the movie would go unrecognized at the Oscars that year, it’s cemented itself as one of the most ambitious — and successful — movies of Scorsese’s career.

Why Is Killers Of The Flower Moon Important To See Now?

The answer is clear. Killers of the Flower Moon will always be important to see because its story will always be necessary to know. The film was based on David Grann’s book of the same name, a book that brought the Osage murders to light. The movie goes one step further and depicts these atrocities in a way that sticks with the viewer.

But at the same time, it’s so dense and full of meaning that it is also infinitely rewatchable. Even if you watched this movie in theaters when it first came out back in 2023, you’ll definitely get something new from it now. This is the kind of movie that everyone should see once in their lifetime, if only to learn about this historical event.

Because it’s a period piece, this is a movie that will be just as pertinent to watch 50 years from now. It’s a timeless cautionary tale about what can happen when greed gets in the way of human rights and basic empathy.

This shot of the Kyle sisters was a recreation of a real portrait taken of the family. Paramount Pictures

What New Features Does The 4K Release Of Killers Of The Flower Moon Include?

Like any Criterion 4K release, the 4K remaster of Killers of the Flower Moon contains a 4K UHD disc containing the new remaster of the film, along with two Blu-rays: one containing the movie, and the other containing the special features. There are plenty special features, including: