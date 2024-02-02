Kevin Conroy was the animated Batman. His gravelly voice and surprising heart led him to reprise the role over and over again, which made his death in November 2022 at the age of 66 all the more devastating. However, his legacy as the Caped Crusader lives on, though at first it was in a way most fans saw as unflattering, possibly even a little offensive. But we will hear Conroy’s voice embody Bruce Wayne one more time in the animated medium it was always meant to be in.

The recent video game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League featured Kevin Conroy as the voice of Bruce Wayne, but true to its name, he doesn’t survive for long. Fans were worried that Conroy’s last performance as Batman would be as a victim driven mad by a supervillain, not as a hero. Thankfully, that’s not the case.

Kevin Conroy at Los Angeles Comic-Con in 2021. Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

IGN reports that Conroy will play the role of Batman in the upcoming animated film Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three, the final part in a trilogy depicting the famous comic book multiverse crossover event. Part One premiered on January 9. There’s no release date for the other two parts yet, but Conroy’s lines were already recorded.

It was also rumored that Conroy would appear in Bruce Timm’s upcoming Prime Video animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, but this was debunked by Timm himself. In a forum post on Animesuperhero.com, he clarified that while Timm and Amazon intended for Conroy to lend his talents to the series, he passed away before he could record the material.

Batman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Warner Bros. Games

Suicide Squad is Conroy’s final video game appearance, and the last appearance of that universe’s Batman, but his last role will be something that can honor him and his legacy as the Bruce Wayne of Batman: The Animated Series. Even better, Crisis on Infinite Earths pairs Conroy with other actors playing other versions of Batman, which makes it feel like the torch is being passed to future talents who will bring the hero to life.

Kevin Conroy may be gone, but he’ll be the Batman voice against which all others are judged for generations to come. Even if it’s just a brief cameo, having his voice in such an epic story will send him off in a way that’s worthy of his talents.