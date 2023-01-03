Kaleidoscope's non-linear "ending," explained

Kaleidoscope is an experimental show . By changing the order episodes appear in viewers’ profiles, Netflix can give different viewers wildly different experiences. However, every Netflix account still ends on the same episode, “White,” which covers the actual heist the series circles around.

But while “White” is the last episode in your account, it’s not the last episode chronologically. Here’s everything you need to know about Kaleidoscope’s ending, from where we saw the characters last to what happens in the show’s final moments.

Who lives and dies in Kaleidoscope?

How many members of the Kaleidoscope heist crew survive? Not many, to be honest. Netflix

While “White” is the final episode, the fate of most characters lies in “Pink,” which is set six months after the heist. This episode follows Bob (Jai Courtney), who’s been rendered mute by an emergency tracheotomy during the heist, as he contacts the jailed Roger Salas (Rufus Sewell) and plots revenge against his fellow thieves after not getting the payout he expected. Roger agrees to fund Bob if he promises to kill Leo Pap (Giancarlo Esposito).

Bob tracks down Leo and Ava (Pax Vega) living a low-key life, but that quickly changes when they’re captured and a bloody gunfight breaks out, leaving Ava dead. Bob then tracks down Judy (Rosaline Elbay) and Stan (Peter Mark Kendall) in South Carolina, but thanks to a surprise sting operation, he’s the one who ends up gunned down. Stan runs away, while Judy happens upon the money Roger gave Bob and, seeing an opportunity, grabs it and runs.

In the episode’s final moments, we see Leo shot in the back by a mysterious figure who happens to be wearing the same t-shirt Roger’s son wears in the finale, leading fans to believe the generational theme of the series hit a final note with Roger’s son avenging his father.

What happened at the end of Kaleidoscope?

Much of Kaleidoscope’s finale is a confrontation between Leo and his daughter, Hannah. Netflix

In the finale, “White,” most of the action goes as planned. A mask is used to foil the facial recognition software, while a swarm of bees is used to foil the stride identification software. However, other parts of the heist go sour.

Bob pushes Judy to betray the gang with him and take the bonds for themselves, but she’s hesitant. RJ (Jordan Mendoza), the driver, tries to fight back, but Bob kills him and hides his body in a dumpster. Judy then tries to strangle Bob with a crowbar and almost succeeds, but we see him give himself a life-saving tracheotomy.

While the gang does escape, it’s not with the billions they thought. Hannah, Leo’s daughter, swapped out the bonds with decoys, allowing the powerful triplets to write off the loss. The series ends with one last message from Leo to his former partner, Roger Salas. The necklace they lifted in the fatal heist shown in the episode “Violet” was left in the safe in “White” as a calling card to show this wasn’t just a heist: It was revenge.