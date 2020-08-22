Zack Snyder is turning his 2017 superhero movie Justice League into a four-part miniseries. Kind of. Here's what's going down with the "Snyder Cut."

What Happened? — At DC FanDome on Saturday, director Zack Snyder revealed that his fabled cut of the 2017 movie Justice League will be released in four parts, clocking in at an hour apiece.

The director did not use the word "miniseries," and he did say that it can be experienced in a single, four-hour viewing. But he specifically mentioned it will be released in four parts.

Snyder did not explain in detail how viewers will get to experience his Justice League on HBO Max, which is slated for a 2021 release date. (After bringing it up, the director went right into premiering the teaser trailer.) The director did not reveal if it will have a staggered release or a single dump similar to Netflix original shows, nor if there will be any sort of functionality on HBO Max that will allow viewers to watch the cut in one viewing.

Really, little is known about how Zack Snyder's Justice League will be viewed on HBO Max except that it will come in four parts, each at approximately one hour long.

Why Four Parts? — It was expected the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League, formally known as Zack Snyder's Justice League, would have more scenes, extended squences, and additional plot dropped for the theatrical version. But length became its own question, as Snyder — through his own social media posts — revealed a running time of three and a half hours. With work underway on finalizing Snyder's version, it seems the film will extend to four hours.

This isn't coming out of nowhere. A miniseries format was reportedly considered for the Snyder Cut when WarnerMedia made the announcement for Zack Snyder's Justice League. Now a miniseries-like format will be precisely how viewers will experience the movie when it begins streaming on HBO Max in 2021.

Henry Cavill's Superman will don the infamous black and silver costume in 'Zack Snyder's Justice League.' Warner Bros. Pictures

The Inverse Analysis — At the panel, Snyder stopped short of saying the word "miniseries," meaning the Snyder Cut is still, in principle, an extended version of a feature film. But perhaps to ease modern audiences into watching the movie, at home and probably on their phones, splitting up the movie encourages subscribers to stick around instead of backing out to watch Friends again.

At the end of the panel Snyder further clarified the movie can be viewed in one seamless experience. But exactly how remains unknown.