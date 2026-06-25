Batman’s Most Iconic Villain Is Entering A Perfect New Genre

Superhero stories work in whatever format you tell them. They could be satirical like The Boys, dramatic like HBO’s Watchmen, or big crowd-pleasers like Marvel movies. Even ancient myths like the story of Hercules are, in their own way, superhero stories. But some art forms are especially suited to the larger-than-life story of heroes and villains, like anime.

Anime superhero stories are incredibly common, but in recent years, we’ve seen more overlap between anime art style and American superhero icons. Now, one of the most iconic comic book characters ever is getting his own anime series — and it sounds like the perfect collaboration.

Joker: Laugh Riot will be the first anime series released under the DC Studios label. DC Studios

According to Variety, at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Warner Bros. announced a new wave of DC Universe animated series, ranging from the high-profile, like an adaptation of the hit comic Absolute Batman, to the more fun, like a new series focused on Krypto. But one project was different than the rest — Joker: Laugh Riot, DC Studios’ first-ever anime series.

The series, made in collaboration with Sola Entertainment, will focus on the Clown Prince of Crime as he tries to solve the murder of Batman. “But as his violent quest for answers pushes him closer towards vigilante than villain,” the synopsis reads, “Joker is forced to confront the truth that without Batman, he doesn’t know who he is.”

Joker has previously appeared in anime works like Batman Ninja. Warner Bros.

Joker is no stranger to the anime format. He has appeared in 2018’s Batman Ninja and its 2024 sequel, Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League. He also made an appearance in the 2024 anime series Suicide Squad Isekai. However, none of these productions were under the official DC Universe banner, and none of them focused solely on Joker himself.

Anime adaptations of successful mainstream characters seem to be on the rise, and could be perfectly suited for the Joker. Just take a look at the antiheroes in the Star Wars: Visions anime shorts, if you’re looking for proof. On top of that, the anime Lord of the Rings film, The War of the Rohirrim, also proved that anti-heroes from big, established mythologies can work in new contexts.

Considering the success WBD has found in both anime adaptations like the recent Rick and Morty anime and in series focusing on the humanity of Batman villains like in The Penguin, this project is a perfect combination of all of the company’s recent trends. But by including this as part of DC Studios, the stakes are higher than ever before. If the first DC Studios anime series doesn’t work, who knows when we’ll get one again?

Joker: Laugh Riot does not yet have a release date.