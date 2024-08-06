John Wick 4 Is Finally Getting a Proper Sequel — But There’s a Catch

It’s only been a year since John Wick Chapter 4 hit theaters, but the demand for a fifth film remains high. Justifying another sequel for the franchise is tricky, however, since Chapter 4 seemed to be the end for Keanu Reeves’ Baba Yaga. The Wick team is reportedly working hard to find a loophole and bring Reeves back for one last ride, but until that happens, Lionsgate is looking to expand the world of Wick in any way it can.

Lionsgate TV is kicking off development of a John Wick sequel series. Produced by Reeves and John Wick director Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Under the High Table will pick up immediately after the events of Chapter 4. Per the official logline, the world of assassins is struggling to recover from Wick’s exploits. With the balance of power in jeopardy, “a collection of new characters will look to make a name for themselves, while some of the franchise stalwart characters remain committed to the old-world order.”

Under the High Table will “thrust the Wick universe into a new age.” Could it help the franchise move on from Wick himself? Lionsgate

Under the High Table will be the third Wick spinoff, after Peacock’s prequel series The Continental and spinoff film Ballerina. It’s too soon to tell if the Wick franchise can survive without Reeves himself, although The Continental failed to garner much buzz. That may have been a false start for the franchise, but both Ballerina and Under the High Table should benefit from Reeves and Stahelski’s presence. Their involvement should be especially important for Under the High Table, our first official John Wick sequel.

Like The Batman’s own sequel series, The Penguin, Under the High Table could serve as a bridge between one film and another. The show is set to “thrust the Wick universe into a new age,” which means it could set the tone for the franchise moving forward. It could also pave the way for another sequel film: even if the Wick team can’t justify Reeves’ return, Under the High Table could introduce a worthy successor. Lionsgate seems willing to gamble on the franchise’s future, so hopefully its efforts to continue the story pay off.