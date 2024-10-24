John Wick 5 Isn’t Happening, But We’re Getting Something Better Instead

John Wick: Chapter 4 seemed like a definitive end to the story of Keanu Reeves’ legendary warrior, but that hasn’t stopped anyone from hoping for a John Wick 5. The Wick team has offered varied updates in the year and change since Chapter 4 hit theaters, and by all accounts, director Chad Stahelski has been searching for ways to move the story forward. But as the saga hits its 10th anniversary, it seems like Wick’s story has ended for now.

“There’s no topping what we did,” Stahelski told The Hollywood Reporter of the last Wick film. “That’s the end. That’s the deal. That’s what we found closure for.”

The director acknowledged that a fifth film was in “active development” for a time, even saying that his team came up with ideas for new stories surrounding the character. But if John Wick 5 ever comes to fruition, “it’d have to be a completely different storyline.”

“It would not be what you would think it is,” continued Stahelski. “If we could ever crack it to where Keanu and I thought it was a great idea and it didn’t feel like a cheese-out, then that’s great. But as far as [John Wick: Chapter 4], we’ve peaked. At least, I have.”

Donnie Yen’s John Wick spin-off is officially getting off the ground. Summit Entertainment

Though Chapter 4 might mark the end for Reeves’ lead character, it won’t be the end of the franchise itself. Stahelski is working closely with Lionsgate to expand the world of Wick, from the spinoff film Ballerina — which takes place between John Wick 3 and Chapter 4 — to an anime prequel following a younger Wick. Chapter 4 is also spawning a spinoff where Donnie Yen will reprise his role as the blind warrior Caine.

“These are all going on at the same time,” Stahelski told THR. “The Donnie Yen feature, we’re building it right now. We’re in the middle of writing it right now.”

The film will most likely pick up where Chapter 4 left off, with Caine forced to face Shimazu Akira (Rina Sawayama) as she seeks vengeance for her father's demise (Hiroyuki Sanada). According to longtime Wick producer Basil Iwanyk, Sawayama could “definitely” join Yen in the upcoming film.

“I love that dynamic,” Iwanyk recently told Inverse. “[Lionsgate is] like, ‘The Donnie and Rina stuff, that’s awesome. Let’s do that.’”

It hasn’t been easy trying to de-center the Wick franchise from its leading man, but after a false start with Peacock prequel The Continental, and a bumpy production in Ballerina, the Caine spinoff could be the key to moving forward. At the very least, no one is going to object to watching Donnie Yen do his thing for a couple of hours.