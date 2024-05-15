The future remains uncertain for John Wick (Keanu Reeves), but that doesn’t mean his franchise is DOA. John Wick: Chapter 4 proved the world of Wick is more compelling than ever, as the 2023 film introduced a handful of characters who’ve become fan favorites. Even if Reeves never returns as Wick, he’s got a few fitting successors already, and one is about to get an adventure of his own.

Chapter 4 alum Donnie Yen will reprise his role as Caine, the blind assassin serving a life debt to the High Table. The martial arts legend is set to star in a spin-off film set after the events of Chapter 4.

While no director is in place, Chapter 4 gives us a good idea of the conflict to come. A duel with John Wick freed Caine from his obligations, so he’s able to reunite with his daughter. However, he’ll have to face off with Akira (Rina Sawayama), a rogue assassin seeking vengeance for the demise of her father (Hiroyuki Sanada).

Yen was one of Chapter 4’s biggest scene-stealers, so it makes sense to see his adventures continue. Lionsgate

“Caine is an incredible character with a haunted past, and I am excited to return to the role,” Yen said in a statement. “Working on John Wick: Chapter 4 was an extraordinary experience. The reason these films resonate so deeply is because, like myself, [director] Chad [Stahelski], [producer] Basil [Iwanyk] and [producer] Erica [Lee] push themselves to create action, fights and stunts that are not only thrilling, inventive and artistic, but also expressive of character, story and emotion.”

Stahleski, who’s directed and produced each Wick project, is developing the spin-off as part of an overall deal with Lionsgate. The production company is set on expanding the world of Wick, whether through more films starring Reeves or spin-offs featuring fan favorites. Caine’s standalone film will follow a few spin-offs already in the pipeline, like Ballerina, which will pull the curtain back on the Ruska Roma, key members of the High Table.

Yen, meanwhile, is also set to develop a remake of Kung Fu, the 1970s serial that followed a martial arts master on a journey through the Old West. The actor will team up with Universal Pictures and 87North, the production company founded by John Wick co-director David Leitch. Yen’s no stranger to fierce action choreography, but his upcoming slate is teasing wall-to-wall action on an all-new level.