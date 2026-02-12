The past few years have been short on consistency for Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, but there have been glimmers of brilliance here and there. That the new phase for the MCU effectively began with WandaVision, a universally acclaimed series, is nothing to sneeze at. It opened the door to a pocket universe that Marvel projects have steadily been expanding on, from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to Agatha All Along and, eventually, Vision Quest.

A lot of this can be traced to WandaVision’s showrunner, Jac Schaeffer. The magical corner of Marvel’s multiverse is all the stronger for her involvement — and though most hoped she’d continue building out that part of the MCU after Agatha, it seems like the writer-director is parting ways with the franchise.

Schaeffer’s overall deal with Marvel and 20th Television has come to an end. She’s since struck a new deal with Amazon MGM Studios, and according to Variety, she’ll now develop, write, produce, and direct shows exclusively for Amazon’s Prime Video.

Jac Schaeffer, creator of WandaVision and Agatha All Along, is parting ways with Marvel Studios. Marvel Studios

Schaeffer’s departure makes a lot of sense, as her last contribution to the MCU, Agatha All Along, resolved things on a satisfying note. We know that Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) will serve as a spiritual mentor to Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke) as he searches for his twin brother and steps into his destiny as Wiccan, but without Schaeffer’s involvement, there’s no telling what form that story will take. Billy could get his own spinoff courtesy of another writer; he might also appear next in whatever Young Avengers project Marvel Television has planned. Either way, Schaeffer has passed the baton to a new writer... but that’s been Marvel’s MO all along.

The WandaVision Universe Will Continue

Other writers and directors have already taken over characters like Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Vision (Paul Bettany), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who each went on significant journeys in WandaVision.

Wanda’s story seemed to come to an end in Multiverse of Madness; Monica’s continued in The Marvels, while a new version of the Vision will continue his in Vision Quest. That series, overseen by Terry Matalas, reportedly, will feature many familiar Marvel folks, like Vision himself and FRIDAY (Orla Brady) in human guises. In 2025, Matalas praised Schaeffer’s work on WandaVision, saying: “WandaVision is one of my most favorite things, like ever... That White Vision & Hex Vision scene, the ship of Theseus scene, it's one of the great television moments.”

In other interviews, Matalas noted that Vision Quest isn’t shying away from WandaVision canon, but instead, “ties directly into WandaVision.”

So, Schaeffer might have reached the end of the Witches’ Road, but we can trust that the stories she helped set in motion will continue far beyond that — they just might look a little different with different creatives calling the shots.

Vision Quest is expected to hit Disney+ in late 2026.