Invincible is back and he’s crossing the multiverse... which may mean a crossover with another multiverse-hopping hero.

The second season of Prime Video’s hit animated superhero show just dropped a new trailer. It confirms its long-awaited November release date, and also stokes an intriguing theory: that none other than Spider-Man will appear in Invincible Season 2. That may have you scratching your head since Invincible and Spider-Man don’t share the same publisher (Invincible was published by Image Comics), but there’s some evidence supporting this theory.

Back in 2005, Invincible creator Robert Kirkman was hired to help resurrect Marvel Team-Up, a then-dormant series that brought together several different heroes with Spider-Man. So Kirkman and artist Cory Walker decided to bring in Kirkman’s own creation, Invincible. The result was a fun one-shot that cleverly incorporated a longer arc in the Invincible comics in which Mark Grayson fought a supervillain with the power to access the multiverse, Angstrom Levy. And guess who Inverse confirmed would be the villain of Invincible Season 2?

Angstrom Levy “will be a new villain that comes into the series,” Kirkman told Inverse in April. “And if you’ve read the comics, you’re aware of who he is and what his deal is. He’s a villain that has access to multiple dimensions, and so it’s another one of those dang multiverse things.”

But how can an old one-off comic mean that Spider-Man could appear in Invincible Season 2? Well, the Invincible social media team confirmed that the surprise release of the Atom Eve Special Episode was teased in the Season 2 trailer earlier this year. That sent fans scouring each frame of the trailer for clues, one of which appeared to show Mark looking at the cover of the Spider-Man and Invincible Marvel Team-Up on his phone.

Invincible crosses paths with Spider-Man in Marvel Team-Up. Marvel Comics

The Invincible social media team cheekily refused to confirm or deny the image’s veracity, which leaves us with circumstantial evidence. But here’s the final breadcrumb: the latest Invincible Season 2 trailer confirmed that Josh Keaton will join the cast, and Keaton voiced Peter Parker in The CW’s beloved Spectacular Spider-Man. Keaton has since become associated with Spider-Man, playing the role in video games like Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions, Marvel vs. Capcom 3, and Spider-Man: Edge of Time, before finally reprising his Spectacular Spider-Man version in a cameo in Across the Spider-Verse.

Yes, Keaton could be voicing another character, but with Invincible Season 2 dipping into the multiverse, his casting seems like too much of a coincidence. If this theory holds water, it could be, well, a spectacular crossover.

Invincible Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on November 3.