Inside Job Season 2 release date, trailer, plot, cast for the Netflix sci-fi show

Sometimes the truth can be stranger than fiction. And for the conspiracy theorist crowd, mining the world around us for a deeper truth can delve the mind into some unbelievable places. It's a theme that has lit up social media over the past decade, with the likes of QAnon extremists and Flat Earthers doing their best to "wake up" society and control the narrative.

The world really has felt like an unhinged circus in recent years. From that chaos comes Netflix's new animated series, Inside Job — a workplace comedy that poses the question: what if the Deep State was real?

Tapping into her deep love of conspiracy theories, first-time showrunner Shion Takeuchi (Gravity Falls, Disenchantment) brought to life Cognito, Inc., the fictitious shadow government entity at the heart of the series, and its dysfunctional group of employees whose jobs it is to maintain global order (whether it's by keeping the portal to hollow earth sealed or controlling the American president by replacing him with a robot replica) let her unique sensibilities take over.

"At some point, I got introduced to the concept of the shadow government," Takeuchi tells Inverse. "And it was mind-blowing. Oh my God, if I actually entertained this to be true, that what's the implication? That would be terrifying. So at that point, I was like, I think I've had enough of this. I'm going to close a chapter on this."

Years later, the notion of a group of shadowy elites running the world became surprisingly comforting to her. When she recognized this change, Shion pursued the idea further, with the creative assistance of Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch. And thus, Inside Job was born.

Is Inside Job Season 2 confirmed or renewed on Netflix

When it was announced that Netflix had ordered Inside Job, a 20 episode order was part of the initial deal. It was split into two parts, with the first 10 episodes dropped to the streamer on Friday, October 22. That means a Part 2 had already been in the cards from the outset.

What’s the Inside Job Season 2 release date

No release date for Part 2 of Inside Job has been announced just yet, but given Netflix's growing animated programming slate, and the positive feedback the series has garnered, this information will probably be released by late 2021 or early 2022.

At that rate, we could see the series return by mid-to-late 2022.

Is there an Inside Job Season 2 trailer?

There isn’t yet a trailer for Part 2, as the series is still a new addition to Netflix. However, with its quick-witted sensibilities and adult humor, Inside Job has shown huge potential for fit alongside the streamer's other cartoon hits like BoJack Horseman and Big Mouth. Speculatively speaking, we should probably expect a trailer for the next run of episodes to drop by late 2021 or early 2022.

What’s the plot of Inside Job Season 2 on Netflix?

While Inside Job is most definitely a series about the characters who quash potentially cataclysmic events from destroying the world, at its core, it's a story about two dysfunctional families: the one at work, and the one you're born with. Leading the Cognito Inc. crew is the socially awkward tech genius Reagan Ridley (Lizzy Caplan), who struggles to find relevancy and success at work while butting heads with her disgruntled father, and former company head, Rand Ridley (Christian Slater).

Their relationship, and the deep-seated trauma that forges their bond, provide a framework to the series as a whole. And after Reagan learns of the manipulation her father kept secret — he literally removed a childhood memory from her brain to keep her in line — Part 1 ends with a cliffhanger that flips the power dynamic between Reagan, whose promotion to company CEO was just taken away, and her dad, who stepped back into that highly-coveted position of power.

Where will things go from here?

"We have a bible that we keep to describe the shadow world and all the different players in it, the conspiracies we are exploring, and what kind of twists we put on them," Takeuchi explained to Inverse. "There are things that I'm really looking forward to sharing with everyone in Part 2. The fun thing about writing such an absurdist show is that if you need to adjust something in the canon, you can always find a super weird funny way to be like, 'Well, actually, this!'"

Who’s in the Inside Job Season 2 cast?

No details have been released yet regarding any new cast additions to Part 2 of Inside Job. Since we’re speculating that the details surrounding Part 2 will drop sometime in late 2021 or early 2022, it’d make sense that any new cast members will be announced within that time. Who will they be? We don’t know, yet.

Considering the collection of talent featured in Part 1 — there's Bobby Lee's unhinged Dr. Andre Lee, Clark Duke's innocent pretty boy Brett Hand, John DiMaggio's gruff half dolphin-half man military vet Glenn Dolphmann, Tisha Campbell's quick-witted manager of communications and manipulation Gigi, Brett Gelman's uber-horny Magic Myc, a giant, ultra-profane, talking magic mushroom, Ron Funches's humorous take on Mothman, Cognito Inc.'s head of Human Resources, and Jon Daley's JR Scheimpough, the two-faced CEO that runs the company — we're sure to be in for some great performances once the new episodes drop.