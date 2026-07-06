Westeros is a big realm, and fans of Game of Thrones aren’t expected to know every city that factors into the plot. Sure, the major landmarks are shown in the opening sequence like Winterfell, King’s Landing, and The Wall, but often smaller towns like Pennytree, Acorn Hall, or the Stepstones can fall through the cracks.

So when Season 3, Episode 3 of House of the Dragon ended with a major reveal about Tumbleton, it’s understandable to be a bit confused. In fact, even those intimately familiar with Tumbleton could still be confused because that town isn’t supposed to come into play until much later. So what is the Battle of Tumbleton, and how has it changed from the source material?

Warning! Spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 3, “Rhaenyra Triumphant.”

In this episode, the first we hear of Tumbleton is actually from Hugh Hammer. When Rhaenyra asks about his wife, he responds, “She’s gone. I went into the city to find her, only to hear that she’s gone to live with her brother in Tumbleton.” That seems like a good place to hide from everything going on in King’s Landing, but everything changes in the final moments of the episode.

Rhaenyra receives a rough update from the front from a dragon keeper. HBO

After a tough day of establishing herself as queen, Rhaenyra is told that there’s a dragon keeper at the gate. He looks visibly shaken and speaks to Rhaenyra in High Valyrian. “The Hightower host has taken Tumbleton,” he says. “They have infiltrated its streets. Its people are hostages.” Rhaenyra asks about the young dragon, and the keeper tells her they have taken it within the city gates and that he’s the only one who has survived.

This is a huge blow to Rhaenyra, but it’s also a big surprise to viewers. In the books, the First Battle of Tumbleton occurs much later, and it’s more of a battle than a sacking. It appears like we won’t see any of this conflict at all. Instead, we only see the aftermath.

Thanks to the Daeron Targaryen decoy, the real Daeron would be free to sack Tumbleton. HBO

In the books, the First Battle of Tumbleton featured Daeron Targaryen (Alicent’s youngest son) atop his dragon Tessarion. After the switcheroo, where a Daeron decoy was sent to King’s Landing as a prisoner, Daeron was free to ride in on his dragon to help out. However, we don’t know if Daeron participated in this battle in the show.

There’s another huge change from the books in this scene. In Fire & Blood, this battle was won when two major players on the Blacks decided to betray their own and help the Greens. Without getting too much into spoilers, it doesn’t seem like this would be possible in the show version.

So why change this pivotal battle? Perhaps, by making this skirmish offscreen, the story is setting up another, even more brutal event where these major betrayals — and the true identity of Daeron Targaryen — can get a bigger spotlight.

House of the Dragon Season 3 is now streaming on HBO Max.